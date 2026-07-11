Ukraine creates new command to intensify long-range strikes on Russia

Kyiv turned deep strikes into a formal command as drones hit refineries, depots and tankers, pushing Russia into a diesel export ban and shipping curbs.

Ukraine created a special command inside its armed forces to direct long-range strikes against Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 10 that he signed the decree and that the unit must concentrate 100% of available resources on reducing Russia’s ability to fight.

The command is designed to enhance long-range strikes, reduce the enemy’s ability to wage war and undermine Russia’s military potential. In his evening address, Zelenskiy said he had signed a decree establishing “a command aimed at a long-range and, in effect, global impact on Russia in response to this war,” and ordered the defence minister and the commander-in-chief to put forward a candidate to lead it.

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On Friday alone, the General Staff of Ukraine said Ukrainian drones hit the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, the Ust-Luga oil refining complex in the Leningrad region, and an oil terminal and depot in the Rostov region. Recent strikes have reached deep into Russia for months, and gasoline output has fallen to about 65% of capacity, according to industry sources and calculations.

Source: srnnews.com

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Russia banned diesel exports on July 8 to protect domestic supply after systematic Ukrainian attacks triggered shortages and price spikes, and the pressure has also led to restrictions on shipping near the Sea of Azov. Ukraine has also struck shadow-fleet tankers delivering fuel to occupied Crimea, tightening the squeeze on a logistics corridor Kyiv sees as critical for Russian forces in Crimea and other occupied southern territories. Vladimir Putin acknowledged on June 29 that Russia was facing fuel shortages after Ukrainian strikes, while NATO allies announced more than $40 billion in counter-drone investment over five years on July 7.