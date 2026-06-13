Ukraine drone strike kills one in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparks fire

A drone strike in Krasnodar Krai killed one person and set off a fire at a Temryuk sea terminal near the Kerch Strait, exposing another vulnerable Russian logistics hub.

A Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and injured three others in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, where debris ignited a fire at a sea terminal in the Temryuk district on the Sea of Azov. The blaze drew a large emergency response to a port area that sits close to the Kerch Strait and the Taman Peninsula, a corridor that links mainland Russia with occupied Crimea.

Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said drone debris caused the fire, underscoring how even a single attack can ripple through a critical transport zone. Russian emergencies services and local officials said the fire broke out at a maritime terminal tied to liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other petroleum products. Some reports said 96 to nearly 100 people were sent to fight the blaze, a sign of how seriously the authorities treated the site and how much manpower was needed to protect fuel-handling infrastructure near the coast.

AI-generated illustration

The damage matters well beyond the immediate fire. Temryuk has long been described as a key LPG export hub in southern Russia, and earlier reporting in December 2025 said a Ukrainian drone strike damaged port infrastructure there and sparked a fire at a liquefied gas terminal. Repeated attacks on the same port area suggest a deliberate effort to pressure Russia’s logistics network, not just its front-line military positions. Ports, fuel terminals and pipeline-linked facilities are essential to domestic transport, exports and the movement of war supplies. Hitting them forces Moscow to spend more on protection, repairs and emergency response while raising the political cost of keeping southern infrastructure open.

Source: th-i.thgim.com

The Temryuk strike came the same night that Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces hit an oil preparation and pumping facility near Kotovo in Russia’s Volgograd region. Ukrainian military statements described that site as part of the system that processes, transports and pumps oil toward refineries and export infrastructure. Taken together, the attacks point to a broader pattern: Ukraine is using long-range drones to hit energy and transport assets deep inside Russia, while also striking Russian-occupied territory in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Photo by simon phillips

That campaign has strategic value because it stretches Russian defenses far from the battlefield and raises the sense of domestic vulnerability inside Russia itself. The fire at Temryuk showed how a coastal terminal can become a military-economic target in an instant, and how the war is increasingly being fought through industrial infrastructure as much as through trenches and artillery.