Ukraine drone strikes kill at least eight in Russia warehouse attacks

Ukraine’s warehouse strikes in Russia killed at least eight, as Russia hit Kyiv overnight and both sides pushed the war deeper into civilian spaces.

Ukraine struck two warehouses in Russia on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring 62 as the fighting widened into another round of attacks on logistics sites and the capital region. The strikes, one reported near Moscow in Elektrostal, came as Russia launched an overnight assault on Kyiv, intensifying a tit-for-tat that is putting more civilians in the path of the war’s air campaign.

Reuters described the warehouse attacks as among the deadliest Ukrainian strikes inside Russia in two years. Several reports said the dead were warehouse workers, and Russian regional officials said the assaults caused civilian casualties. The scale of the toll underscored how quickly drone attacks on storage and transport hubs can turn into mass casualty events when they land on large civilian work sites.

One strike hit Elektrostal, a city in the Moscow region, while another attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the same region. Kyiv said the facilities were used to produce drones and navigation gear, tying the targets directly to Russia’s war machine. Russian officials framed the strikes differently, saying they hit civilian infrastructure and caused injuries among workers inside the warehouses.

AI-generated illustration

The choice of targets points to a sharper phase of the conflict, with Ukraine reaching into Russia’s rear-area logistics and energy network while Moscow continues to answer with air attacks on Ukrainian cities. Warehouses tied to online retail and distribution, along with fuel sites near Moscow, sit far from the front line but remain exposed to drones and other long-range weapons. That leaves local workers, not just soldiers, increasingly caught in the exchange.

The repeated strikes also show the strain on air defenses around Moscow and Kyiv, where each side is trying to intercept waves of drones before they reach populated areas. With Russia striking Kyiv overnight and Ukraine hitting deep inside Russia the same day, the air war is becoming more reciprocal and less contained, raising the risk that each new attack will trigger another round of retaliation.