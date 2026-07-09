Ukraine intelligence links deepen in murder case of Anastasiia Berezovska

A military-intelligence officer’s shifting story is colliding with a Monaco bombing probe, a Red Notice, and a killing near Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Security Service said a military-intelligence officer and a former law-enforcement officer were detained after investigators found the body of Anastasiia Berezovska near Kyiv with gunshot wounds to the head. One of the men initially confessed to the killing, then changed his account and said he did not pull the trigger, sharpening questions around a case that now spans Ukraine, Monaco and Interpol.

The killing has become entwined with the June 29 bombing in Monaco that injured three people, including Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev and his teenaged son. Monaco prosecutors linked Berezovska to that attack, and later reporting identified the 39-year-old Ukrainian woman as the suspect, saying she had been dressed as a man during the bombing. The sequence has left investigators sorting a violent cross-border case in which one death in Ukraine and one explosion on the Mediterranean appear tied together by the same names.

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Ukraine’s investigators said cryptocurrency and bank transfers connected the two detained men to Berezovska, suggesting a financial trail between the accused and the woman at the center of the Monaco case. Those transfers have become one of the few concrete threads in a file otherwise marked by competing claims, shifting testimony and overlapping jurisdictions. The broader dispute now turns on whether the men were acting as private operatives, security-service assets or something else entirely.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Berezovska, an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal action. Interpol has also said such notices are not arrest warrants, and the alert would remain active until Monaco asked for it to be removed. With the Monaco blast, the alleged role of Ukrainian security personnel and the killing near Kyiv all under scrutiny, the case has become as much about credibility as about violence.