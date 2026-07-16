Ukraine protests Zelenskyy move to oust drone-tech champion Fedorov

Protesters in Kyiv and other cities demanded Mykhailo Fedorov’s return after Zelenskyy moved to dismiss the drone-tech architect. Parliament was moving to name a new government.

Protests against Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s move to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov erupted in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, with demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of the official who had become a symbol of Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russia. The backlash landed as lawmakers prepared to elect a new government, pushing the defense ministry to the center of a wider wartime reshuffle.

Fedorov’s standing had long extended beyond a cabinet title. He had served as Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation before being tapped for the defense portfolio, and the Verkhovna Rada approved that appointment on Jan. 14, 2026. His public profile was tied to Ukraine’s push to use drones and defense technology to strike back at Russian forces, making him one of the clearest civilian faces of battlefield innovation.

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That is why his dismissal drew such an immediate response. Fedorov had come to embody a war effort that mixed technology, logistics and fast-moving military adaptation, and his advocates viewed him as proof that Ukraine could innovate under pressure. His reputation as a digital guru, along with his promise of a data-driven overhaul of the military, helped turn him into a political symbol larger than the office he held.

The protests also exposed the fault line running through wartime politics in Kyiv. Supporters who filled the streets were, in effect, defending a strategy that had given Ukraine a visible edge in adapting to the war. Critics of the shake-up saw something else: a sign that internal power struggles could cut into public trust just as the country was trying to keep its defense institutions focused.

PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

With parliament moving to elect a new government amid the outcry, the dispute over Fedorov became a referendum on Zelenskyy’s wartime management. The defense ministry was already in focus as the war ground on, and the size of the protests showed how quickly personnel changes at the top can turn into a test of legitimacy on the street.