Ukraine raids Fire Point contractor after outlet exposed abuse of soldiers

Raids on Fire Point came after its owner’s news outlet exposed abuse of soldiers, raising fears that wartime power was being used to silence scrutiny.

Raids on Fire Point and the company’s owner landed after a news outlet tied to him exposed abuse of soldiers, pushing journalists to read the police action as more than routine enforcement. The searches put Ukraine’s wartime defense industry and its press freedom problem in the same frame: a powerful contractor, a politically sensitive military story, and a state that is already under pressure to protect both security and scrutiny.

Fire Point has become one of Ukraine’s most important military suppliers, with its drones and missiles described as a crucial contribution to the army’s war effort. At the same time, the company has been pulled into a corruption dispute over defense procurement. A 2025 investigation said the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, known as NABU, was examining possible overpricing in Fire Point drone contracts and possible links to Tymur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Fire Point and its defenders have rejected that line of criticism, arguing that attacks on the company amount to attacks on Ukraine’s defense and play into Russia’s hands.

The company’s rapid rise has also drawn attention because it reportedly emerged from the film and entertainment world after Russia’s full-scale invasion, making it a symbol of both improvisation and weak procurement transparency. That mix has made Fire Point unusually exposed: it is both a contractor tied to the state’s survival and a business whose owners now sit inside a political and media fight over who gets to question the military.

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The pressure is unfolding against a wider backdrop of wartime intimidation. Reporters Without Borders says it has documented more than 175 cases of journalists victimized since Russia’s invasion on 24 February 2022, and it has also recorded deliberate Russian attacks on journalists, media outlets, and telecommunications infrastructure. In a joint tally with Truth Hounds, RSF said Russian armed forces carried out 31 strikes on 25 Ukrainian hotels between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2025, including hotels used by journalists covering the war.

The sensitivity of reporting on the armed forces has only grown. In March 2026, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Ukrainian authorities should investigate threats against reporters after an investigation into alleged abuse in a military unit. That warning now hangs over the Fire Point raids, where the contractor’s defense business and its media links have become inseparable in the public mind.