Ukraine says AI is becoming central to warfare, shifting battlefield power

Kyiv says AI is now steering drone targeting, planning and missile analysis, with one official warning of a coming war of operating systems.

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to back-office support in Ukraine’s war effort. Danylo Tsvok, the head of the defense ministry’s AI center, said in Kyiv on June 12 that AI systems are already being used to fly drones at targets, help plan operations and process Russian missile-attack data, a shift he said could reshape combat itself.

Tsvok said the next three to five years could bring a “war of operating systems” if Russia’s invasion continues, with the side holding more data and understanding it better gaining the edge. The warning reflects a battlefield in which speed matters as much as firepower, and where commanders are increasingly relying on software, sensors and networked systems to make decisions faster than the enemy can react.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has already turned that idea into an institution. It says the Defense AI Center A1 was launched on March 17, 2026 to accelerate AI integration into the military and shorten the route from battlefield experience to technical solutions. On March 28, the ministry said the center would focus on data processing, modeling and simulation, AI infrastructure and tools that can be quickly deployed to units, and that it is supported by the Government of the United Kingdom. On May 4, the ministry said AI could give Ukraine a battlefield advantage by increasing response speed and helping it outpace the enemy.

AI-generated illustration

The ministry has also been explicit about keeping humans in control. Tsvok said Ukraine is not pursuing fully autonomous combat systems and wants final decisions to remain with people. That line matters as militaries around the world weigh how far to let machine learning move from analysis into targeting, especially in wars where civilian harm, accountability and escalation risks remain central legal and moral issues.

Ukraine is also using the war to train its systems in ways few countries have attempted. On March 12, the government said it was the first in the world to open the possibility of training AI models for unmanned systems using real battlefield data. The ministry has linked that effort to discussions with Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp on AI-powered air defense, drone warfare and deep strike capabilities, underscoring how closely foreign defense firms are watching Ukraine’s experiments.

Source: reuters.com

The pace of change is visible in the Avengers AI platform as well. A 2024 ministry statement said it was helping detect 12,000 enemy vehicles or pieces of equipment each week, and a later briefing said it could identify 70% of enemy vehicles and equipment in video streams, sometimes in about 2.2 seconds. A June 2026 US Army War College paper said the war had shifted from World War I-style attrition in 2023-24 to drone-heavy “kill zones” by 2025, a sign that Ukraine’s battlefield is becoming a test case for machine-speed war, bigger defense budgets and a new debate over the rules of armed conflict.