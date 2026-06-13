Ukraine says drone strike hit key oil hub in Russia's Volgograd region

Drone attacks hit Russia’s energy network and southern coast, killing one in Krasnodar and setting fire to a major oil pumping station in Volgograd.

A Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and injured three others in Russia’s Krasnodar region, while a separate attack ignited a fire at a major oil hub in Volgograd, widening the war’s reach deeper into Russia’s energy and logistics grid. The damage stretched from the Black Sea coast to inland pipeline infrastructure, underscoring how the fighting has increasingly targeted facilities tied to fuel supply and transport.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces hit an oil preparation and pumping station overnight in Volgograd region. The site was identified in reporting as the Yefimovka oil pumping and linear production dispatch station near the village of Yefimovka in Kotovo district, a facility that serves several main oil and petroleum-product pipelines in the region and has a reported throughput capacity of about 50 million tons a year.

AI-generated illustration

Ukrainian reporting said the strike caused a fire at the facility, and satellite fire monitoring showed burning at the site on June 13, 2026. The station handles the movement of oil toward Russian refineries and export infrastructure, making it one of the kinds of energy nodes Ukraine has repeatedly sought to disrupt in order to pressure Russia’s military economy.

Russian regional authorities offered a narrower account, saying air defenses repelled a drone attack and that a fire broke out at an industrial facility. Andrei Bocharov, the governor of Volgograd region, said drone debris caused a blaze at industrial infrastructure, but officials did not spell out the extent of the damage. The response left key questions unanswered about how much of the site’s processing and pumping capacity was affected.

Photo by Marco De Luca

The Yefimovka station had already been attacked in October 2025, according to earlier reporting, making it part of a pattern of repeat strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. The latest attack fits a broader Ukrainian campaign aimed at energy assets and other military-economic targets far from the front line, with the pressure now extending from southern ports to inland pipeline corridors. In Krasnodar, the separate strike in Temryuk added another layer to that campaign, bringing civilian casualties and a terminal fire into the same day’s toll.