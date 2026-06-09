Ukraine says it has recaptured 600 square kilometers in 2026

Ukraine says it regained more than 600 square kilometers in 2026, with nearly 100 square kilometers net gained in May as fighting stayed fierce around Pokrovsk and Huliaipole.

Ukraine’s top commander said Ukrainian forces had recaptured more than 600 square kilometers since the start of 2026, a claim that points to localized gains after years of grinding Russian pressure. Oleksandr Syrskyi said the Ukrainian Armed Forces took nearly 100 square kilometers more in May than they lost, but he also warned that the battlefield remained “difficult and dynamic” across the 1,200-kilometer frontline.

The gains matter less as a map count than as a measure of leverage. Syrskyi said the advances were spread across several sectors, with Ukrainian troops still holding the initiative in some places. That suggests Kyiv has found pockets where it can push back, even if the war is still being decided by attritional fighting rather than a broad breakthrough.

The heaviest pressure remains in the east and south, where Russian forces are still attacking hard. Syrskyi singled out Pokrovsk, the eastern city Russia has been trying to fully capture since mid-2024, along with the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole areas. Ukraine’s General Staff reported 260 combat clashes along the line of contact on June 8, including 50 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front and 34 on the Huliaipole front, underscoring how contested those gains remain.

Independent battlefield verification is difficult because drone warfare has carved out a broad no-man’s-land that can blur the line between control and exposure. Even so, battlefield mapping groups have reported that Russia’s advances have slowed and, in some cases, reversed in recent months. DeepState said on June 1 that Ukraine had gained more territory than Russia occupied in May, pushing Russia’s monthly territorial balance into negative territory for the first time since 2023.

Source: understandingwar.org

That shift, if sustained, could matter beyond the front line. Battlefield trends shape morale, aid debates and any future peace talks, and Kyiv has an obvious interest in showing that Russian attrition is not inevitable. The Institute for the Study of War has also said Russian advances have slowed sharply compared with the same stretch a year earlier. But the fighting in Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole shows that any Ukrainian recovery is still fragile, contested and measured in small increments rather than decisive movement.