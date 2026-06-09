Ukraine says it has retaken 600 square kilometers in 2026

Ukraine said its forces retook more than 600 square kilometers in 2026, a rare sign of momentum as fighting stayed fiercest around Pokrovsk and Huliaipole.

Ukraine’s top military commander said Ukrainian forces had recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of territory so far in 2026, a gain that suggests the front may be shifting after two years of grinding Russian pressure. Oleksandr Syrskyi said the advance was especially notable in May, when Ukraine regained about 100 square kilometers more than it lost, even as the war’s most violent sectors remained active along the 1,200-kilometer front line.

The figures matter because they point to more than a battlefield boast. Six hundred square kilometers is roughly double the size of Birmingham, but it is still modest when set against the scale of the war and the long, slow nature of recent front-line changes. The war has become a drone-dominated conflict with wide stretches of no-man’s-land separating opposing positions, making claims of territorial change difficult to verify independently. Still, the broader pattern now looks different from the period after Ukraine’s failed 2023 counteroffensive, when Russian forces kept pressing forward through much of 2024 and 2025.

Syrskyi said Russian troops were still pushing in eastern Ukraine and southern Ukraine, and he singled out Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole as some of the hottest parts of the front. Those areas have remained under heavy pressure as Ukraine’s Armed Forces tried to hold ground and exploit openings where Russian assaults had slowed.

Independent monitoring has reinforced the sense that Moscow’s advance had lost some speed. DeepState said June 1 was the first month since the 2023 counteroffensive in which Russia’s net territorial gains turned negative, although its public map still showed Russia capturing 14 square kilometers in May and said some Ukrainian gains were posted later for security reasons. The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces advanced or infiltrated 40.64 square kilometers between December 2025 and May 2026, down from 515.84 square kilometers in the same stretch a year earlier, a drop to 7.87 percent of the prior pace.

That slowdown carries political weight as well as military value. If Ukraine can sustain the trend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials are likely to argue that Western aid is producing tangible results and that Russia is losing the initiative. For now, the battlefield picture remains fragile, but the numbers suggest Kyiv is no longer only absorbing pressure.