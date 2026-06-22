Ukraine says it hit Russian missile electronics plant in Voronezh

Ukraine said it hit a missile-electronics plant in Voronezh, where smoke poured from the factory and Russia said five people were killed and dozens were hurt.

A Ukrainian strike on a missile-electronics plant in Voronezh reached deep into Russia’s defense supply chain, sending thick black smoke over a factory that helps feed Moscow’s long-range weapons program. Ukraine’s military said it used air-launched cruise missiles against the industrial site in the provincial capital, less than 200 kilometers from the border, underscoring how far inside Russia Kyiv can now aim.

The target was identified in multiple reports as the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Plant, also known as VZPP-S or Sborka, on the left bank of the Voronezh River. Ukrainian and other reporting said the enterprise produces transistor assemblies, matrices, semiconductor components and other electronics used in Russian missiles, including the Iskander tactical system and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as parts for Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems. That makes the strike more consequential than a routine hit on infrastructure: it was aimed at a bottleneck in weapons production, not just a warehouse or barracks.

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Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, said his units took part in the operation alongside other forces. Ukrainian officials described the plant as a critical component of Russia’s defense production, part of a broader campaign to degrade military-industrial targets far from the front line and reduce the tempo of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Some reporting said the enterprise has been under U.S. sanctions because of its role in Russia’s military supply chain.

Voronezh regional governor Alexander Gusev said five people were killed and several dozen sought medical help after the attack. He said most of those who received medical treatment were later sent home, while 10 apartment buildings and six private homes were damaged. Gusev also said Russian air defenses had destroyed several high-speed targets over the city, reflecting the competing claims that often follow strikes inside Russian territory.

Source: euromaidanpress.com

Video from the scene showed heavy black smoke rising from at least two points inside the factory, suggesting a large fire at the site. The attack fits a pattern in which Ukraine has increasingly tried to hit Russian logistics, ammunition and electronics facilities deep inside the country, even as Russia retains greater reach into Ukrainian territory. In Voronezh, the battlefield logic of industrial warfare and the civilian cost collided in the same strike.