Ukraine strikes leave Crimea facing fuel shortages and blackouts

Occupied Crimea has been hit by fuel rationing, blackouts and a state of emergency after Ukrainian drone strikes cut supply routes and energy links.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea declared a regional state of emergency in late June after Ukrainian strikes damaged supply routes and energy infrastructure, deepening a fuel crisis that has already forced rationing, halted some public sales and cut power in Russian-held parts of the peninsula. In Sevastopol, the disruptions have reached both drivers and households, with supplies diverted toward essential government services and security agencies.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, moved to restrict fuel sales to the public and businesses after Ukrainian attacks constrained supplies coming in from Russia. Ukrainian forces have targeted oil refineries, depots, rail links and vehicles carrying critical supplies to the peninsula, including routes along the occupied land corridor and the R-280 Novorossiya highway. Since mid-May, hundreds of trucks carrying fuel, ammunition and other materiel have come under attack on the way into Crimea.

The strain has not stayed confined to the peninsula. Shortages spread into nearby parts of southern Russia and even toward Moscow. Ukrainian attacks also triggered power outages in Russian-held Crimea, including in Sevastopol, where local authorities have struggled to keep basic services running as blackouts and fuel lines become part of daily life.

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Crimea suspended tourist activities and children’s summer camps until September because of the fuel crisis, an unusual step for a region that Moscow has long showcased as a symbol of control since its annexation in 2014. Kyiv has framed the drone campaign as an effort to isolate Crimea, disrupt Russian military logistics and make occupation materially painful enough to create pressure on the Kremlin.

Cars have lined up at gas stations, public sales have been cut back and Russian-held authorities have reserved scarce fuel for state functions. A commander of Ukraine’s drone forces described the wave of strikes as a “psychological breaking point” for Moscow.