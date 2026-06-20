Ukraine’s largest drone attack hits Moscow oil refinery, injures 17

Ukraine’s biggest drone barrage on Moscow hit a Gazprom Neft refinery twice in a week, wounded 17 and sent black soot over southeast districts.

Ukraine pushed the war into Moscow’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, hitting the capital’s oil refinery for the second time in a week in what Russian authorities called the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow since the full-scale invasion began. Local officials said at least 17 people were wounded across the Moscow region, including two children, as air defenses battled a mass strike and fires broke out near the refinery.

The refinery, operated by Gazprom Neft, sits about 15 kilometers southeast of central Moscow in Kapotnya, close enough to make the damage visible in neighborhoods long insulated from the daily reach of the war. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air-defense systems were repelling a large-scale attack, while Russian authorities said about 194 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on approach to the capital. Russia’s Ministry of Defense separately said its forces destroyed 555 drones overall, a figure that underscored the scale of the assault and the strain on defenses around the city.

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The immediate impact was not limited to blast damage. Residents in southeast Moscow reported specks of black oil or soot falling after the refinery was struck, turning the attack into a rare and unsettling scene inside the city itself. Moscow authorities denied that any oil rain was falling, but the images and accounts spread quickly as airport disruptions and emergency responses added to the sense that the capital was no longer sheltered from the war.

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The timing sharpened the political effect. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy framed the strikes as a response to Russian attacks on Kyiv, including strikes on historic cultural sites, as both sides expanded pressure on each other’s civilian and energy targets. Ukraine has increasingly aimed long-range drones at Russian energy infrastructure, and the Moscow refinery strike carried a significance beyond the physical damage: it tested whether visible disruption at home could shake public confidence, unsettle elite assumptions about security and expose the limits of Russia’s defensive perimeter around the Kremlin.