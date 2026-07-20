Ukrainian drone attack kills seven in Russia, wounds more than 50

Drone strikes hit a Wildberries hub near Moscow and an oil site, killing seven and injuring more than 50 as Russia’s interior came under fire.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions killed seven people and wounded more than 50, with strikes landing at a Wildberries logistics hub in Elektrostal, east of Moscow, and at an oil storage facility near the capital. The attacks pushed the war’s aerial reach deep into Russia’s interior, far beyond the front lines.

Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said 24 people were injured in the Elektrostal warehouse strike, some seriously. Reuters said seven warehouse workers were killed in the attacks, while other regional officials reported dozens more wounded as fire crews and emergency workers moved into damaged sites.

AI-generated illustration

The strikes hit warehouses and other targets across Russia, according to reporting from Reuters and DW, which said Ukrainian drones also struck an oil depot and other facilities. DW said seven night-shift workers were killed, and that Kyiv described the sites as facilities supplying components used to make drones and navigation equipment. Russian officials said the attacks on the retailer’s warehouses caused civilian casualties.

Photo by Bijen Amatya

The damage underscored how drones have become a central weapon in the war between Russia and Ukraine, allowing both sides to hit infrastructure, logistics nodes and military-linked sites far from the battlefield. For Russia, attacks near Moscow carry a particular political weight because they show that even areas well behind the front can still be reached. For Ukraine, strikes on Russian territory have been used to disrupt logistics and morale while responding to Russia’s own bombardment.

Юрий Д.К. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The casualty count was still being revised as regional authorities assessed the aftermath. Later AP-based headlines put the toll at eight or nine killed and more than 60 or 80 wounded, reflecting how quickly the picture changed after the attacks. Even with the figures moving, the scale of the injuries and the spread of the strikes made clear that the war’s civilian toll was widening inside Russia’s regions.