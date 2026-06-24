Ukrainian drone strikes leave Sevastopol without power in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones knocked out power in Sevastopol, the biggest city in occupied Crimea, as Kyiv widened strikes that also hit Russia's rear and nearby Kherson.

Ukrainian drones struck energy infrastructure in occupied Crimea overnight on June 23-24, leaving Sevastopol without power and forcing the Moscow-installed city head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, to warn that some areas would remain dark until the evening. Sevastopol is the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula, and the outage hit a place Moscow has long treated as one of its most important military and political footholds in the Black Sea.

Razvozhayev said the blackout followed attacks on energy facilities. Russian-installed authorities also said Moscow-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region were facing power outages on Wednesday, indicating that the same wave of strikes extended beyond Crimea. The attacks reached facilities in central and southern Russia as well, widening the pressure on the infrastructure that supports Moscow's war effort and its occupied territory.

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In occupied Crimea, eyewitnesses and local monitoring Telegram channels reported explosions overnight. Crimean Wind said a fire broke out at a Sevastopol electricity substation, and one account identified the target as the main electrical substation serving the city. Related reports also mentioned the Balaklava thermal power plant, underscoring how closely linked Crimea's power network is to the peninsula's military and civilian supply lines.

The outage came after a series of Ukrainian attacks that have already disrupted fuel supplies in occupied Crimea, forcing Russian occupation authorities to suspend civilian gasoline sales. That squeeze on fuel and electricity has put additional strain on the peninsula's logistics, which are central to Russia's ability to move troops, equipment, and supplies through the Black Sea region.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and since then Moscow has presented Sevastopol as secure territory under firm control. Repeated strikes on energy and transport infrastructure are making that claim harder to sustain. By targeting occupied Crimea, Ukraine is extending the cost of the war beyond the front line and striking at the systems that keep Russia's hold on the peninsula functioning day to day.