Ukrainian suspect in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv

A 39-year-old Ukrainian wanted over the Monaco bombing was found shot dead near Kyiv, and two men, including a HUR officer, were detained in her killing.

A 39-year-old Ukrainian wanted in connection with the Monaco bombing was found shot dead near Kyiv days after the attack, turning one blast at a luxury residence into a murder probe that now reaches into Ukraine’s military intelligence service.

Ukrainian authorities said Anastasiia Berezovska’s body was discovered on July 6 with gunshot wounds to the head and spent pistol cartridges nearby. Prosecutors detained two men over her killing: a serving officer in Ukraine’s military intelligence service, known as HUR, and a former police or law-enforcement officer. One of the men confessed to the killing, and prosecutors said the HUR officer acted on his own initiative and did not tell superiors about his contact with Berezovska or the money transfers that followed.

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The Monaco case had already drawn attention because the June 29 explosion at the entrance of a residential building on Rue Révérend-Père-Louis-Frolla injured Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner Anna Nasobina and their 13-year-old son. Monaco prosecutors said the attacker had spent days surveilling the residence and allegedly dressed as a man while doing so. They said she fled on foot into France and then traveled by car through several European countries, including Italy, before reaching Germany.

Berezovska’s name was tied to an Interpol Red Notice, the international request used to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending legal action. The notice did not itself amount to an arrest warrant, but it underscored how quickly the case had crossed borders, from Monaco to France, Italy, Germany and back to Ukraine. Prosecutors said she returned to Ukraine on July 1.

The attack also carried a political edge. Yermolaiev was sanctioned by Ukraine in December 2023 over allegations of business activity in Russian-occupied Crimea, accusations he denied. The mix of a sanctioned businessman, a bombing in Monaco, a suspect later found dead near Kyiv and a detention inside HUR gives the case a reach that extends beyond a single violent episode. It now sits at the intersection of wartime networks, personal revenge and the limits of enforcement across borders.