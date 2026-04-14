Ultra-Processed Foods Affect Muscle and Fat Composition

New research highlights how ultra-processed foods may affect muscle and fat distribution, raising fresh concerns about their role in public health.

Ultra-processed foods—a staple in many modern diets—are facing renewed scrutiny as new research suggests that their impact goes beyond weight gain, potentially altering the way the human body stores fat and builds muscle. This concern is underscored by reports from CNN and other outlets, which describe findings that regular consumption of these foods could make human thighs resemble "well-marbled steaks," a vivid metaphor for increased fat infiltration within muscle tissue.

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

According to definitions outlined by the British Nutrition Foundation, ultra-processed foods are products manufactured using ingredients not found in the average household kitchen, such as modified starches, hydrogenated oils, and flavor enhancers. These foods typically include items like packaged snacks, sodas, instant noodles, and reconstituted meats.

Rising Consumption Rates

Consumption of ultra-processed foods has been steadily increasing, especially among younger populations. CDC data from 2015–2018 reveal that children and adolescents in the United States derive over two-thirds of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods. This trend cuts across income levels, though rates tend to be higher in lower-income groups.

Muscle Health and Body Fat Distribution

New research, highlighted by CNN and NBC News, suggests that diets high in ultra-processed foods may not only contribute to obesity but also affect the quality of muscle tissue. Scientists report that regular consumption of these foods can lead to increased fat infiltration within muscles, resulting in a "marbled" appearance similar to that of certain cuts of beef. This process, known as myosteatosis, may impair muscle function, contributing to weakness and metabolic complications.

Ultra-processed foods are associated with higher caloric intake and weight gain.

Recent studies link these foods to increased fat storage within muscle tissue.

Greater fat infiltration in muscle is a risk factor for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Cardiometabolic Risks

Several large-scale studies, including one published in the British Medical Journal, have found that those who consume more ultra-processed foods face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The increased fat within muscle tissue may be part of the mechanism linking diet to these health outcomes, as it can disrupt normal metabolic processes and insulin sensitivity.

Global Trends and Health Impacts

The Food and Agriculture Organization reports that ultra-processed foods now comprise a significant portion of caloric intake not just in high-income countries, but increasingly in middle- and low-income nations. This global shift is contributing to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and related chronic diseases.

What Experts Recommend

Public health officials and nutritionists advise reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods in favor of minimally processed options such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. While occasional consumption is not considered harmful, a diet dominated by these products may have significant long-term health consequences, including changes in muscle composition and increased risk of chronic illness.

Looking Forward

As research continues to uncover the effects of ultra-processed foods on body composition and overall health, policymakers and health educators are likely to step up efforts to promote dietary changes. Increased awareness and better labeling of food products could empower consumers to make healthier choices, potentially reversing some of the negative trends associated with ultra-processed food consumption.