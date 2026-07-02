Unai Simón breaks Iker Casillas's World Cup clean-sheet record

Unai Simón reached 477 World Cup minutes without conceding, passing Iker Casillas as Spain’s new benchmark. The run was built on three straight clean sheets and a defensive structure Simón called collective.

Unai Simón passed Iker Casillas’s World Cup clean-sheet mark against Austria, reaching 477 consecutive minutes without conceding when Spain’s shutout held through the 48th minute. The new record moved the Athletic Club goalkeeper one minute beyond Casillas’s 476-minute run and left Walter Zenga’s 517-minute world standard still intact.

The numbers matter because Spain built the streak on a stretch of tournament control, not a single heroic save. Simón’s run began after the goal he conceded to Japan in Qatar 2022 and carried into the current tournament, where Spain opened the group stage with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde, then beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0. It was Spain’s first World Cup group stage without conceding a goal.

That is the clearest difference from the Casillas era. Casillas’s 476-minute mark was split across two World Cups, starting after a goal against Chile in South Africa 2010 and ending only when the Netherlands scored in Spain’s Brazil 2014 opener. It stood as one of the symbolic records of a goalkeeper who was also the starter for Spain’s 2010 world title team, but Simón’s run has been more obviously tied to a collective defensive model.

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Simón underscored that point himself, saying the achievement was collective. The streak has depended on Spain’s back line, its midfield protection and a side that has kept opponents from finding clean looks for long stretches. That is why the milestone landed with such force: it was not only a keeper’s statistic, but a measure of how tightly Spain has been functioning as a unit.

Simón is still chasing the broader global benchmark, and Zenga’s 517 minutes remain the target ahead of him. Even so, overtaking Casillas gave Spain a new national reference point in goal, one that reflects a team defending with more structure and continuity than individual rescue.