Unai Simón ended Spain’s World Cup run with seven clean sheets, the Golden Glove and a 36-year shutout record that reshaped his place in Spanish football.

Unai Simón finished Spain’s World Cup triumph with a seventh clean sheet, the Golden Glove and a place in the record books after a tournament in which Spain conceded only one goal. The Spain goalkeeper’s run turned a title-winning campaign into a defining individual performance, with his shutout streak becoming the lens for a team built on control, organization and defensive discipline.

FIFA said Simón broke Walter Zenga’s 36-year-old benchmark for the longest shutout streak in World Cup history. Zenga had set the mark at 517 minutes in Italy 1990, and Simón pushed past it by reaching 519 minutes without conceding before stretching the record further to 609 minutes during the tournament.

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Spain’s defensive line was historic in its own right. The team became the first in World Cup history to string together six consecutive clean sheets, and it matched Italy’s 1990 record of five clean sheets in a single edition of the competition. Those numbers mattered because they framed Spain’s title as more than a showcase for attacking talent. The final scoreline was supported by a structure that shut down opponents from the opening matches through the last.

Photo by Nicu Ene

Simón’s award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper underlined that shift in perception. The Golden Glove recognized not just a goalkeeper in form, but the central figure in a Spanish side that reached the title through restraint and precision at the back. Coverage throughout the tournament repeatedly pointed to Simón as the standout defensive figure, and the numbers backed that view at every step.

Tam Tam from Shizuoka, JAPAN via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The result changes Simón’s standing in Spanish football history. A World Cup title already carries weight, but doing it while breaking a record once held by Zenga and closing the tournament with seven clean sheets puts Simón among the most consequential goalkeepers Spain has produced. For a team that finished with one goal against, the legacy of the trophy belongs as much to the last line of defense as to anyone who scored at the other end.