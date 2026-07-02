Unapproved weight-loss drug retatrutide found for sale at convenience store

A Brooklyn convenience store had retatrutide on sale even though the FDA has not approved it and bars its use in compounding.

A Brooklyn convenience store was offering retatrutide, an experimental weight-loss drug that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved for public use. The sale put an investigational compound designed for controlled clinical trials into an everyday retail setting, where medical oversight is far thinner than in a doctor’s office or licensed pharmacy.

Retatrutide, also known as LY3437943, is a triple hormone receptor agonist that acts on GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. In a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, 338 adults with obesity or overweight plus a weight-related condition were enrolled. At 48 weeks, the 12 mg group had a mean body-weight reduction of 24.2%, compared with 2.1% for placebo.

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On May 21, 2026, Eli Lilly said that in the phase 3 TRIUMPH-1 obesity trial, participants taking 12 mg retatrutide lost an average of 70.3 pounds, or 28.3%, over 80 weeks. The company said 45.3% of participants in that group achieved at least 30% weight loss. In a blinded extension, some participants with a body-mass index of at least 35 lost up to 85.0 pounds, or 30.3%, by 104 weeks.

On June 6, 2026, Eli Lilly said that retatrutide also improved knee osteoarthritis pain, obstructive sleep apnea severity, A1C and other cardiometabolic measures in additional phase 3 readouts.

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Retatrutide cannot be used in compounding under federal law. The FDA warns that unapproved GLP-1-type products do not undergo review for safety, effectiveness or quality before marketing, and it has cautioned consumers to be wary of online or telehealth sellers that claim a compounded drug is the same as an FDA-approved medicine or advertise suspiciously discounted medication. Patients should obtain these drugs only with a prescription from a licensed doctor and through a state-licensed pharmacy.