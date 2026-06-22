Unclaimed £12m Lotto ticket bought in Rhondda Cynon Taf

A £12m Lotto ticket bought in Rhondda Cynon Taf is still unclaimed, and the winner has until 3 December before the prize is redirected to Good Causes.

A £12 million Lotto jackpot bought in Rhondda Cynon Taf is still waiting for its owner, putting a sharp deadline on one of the biggest unclaimed prizes in Wales. The ticket matched all six main numbers in the draw on 6 June: 08, 10, 26, 30, 35 and 42.

The winner has until 3 December to come forward, because National Lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw. After that window closes, the money does not sit in limbo. It is redirected to National Lottery Good Causes and other lottery-funded projects, turning an individual win into public funding for sports, arts, heritage, health, education and the environment.

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Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at Allwyn, called it an “incredible win” for one lucky Lotto ticketholder and urged people to check their tickets carefully. That warning matters because the lottery’s claims system depends on the ticket-holder identifying the win, verifying the ticket and following the claim process for the relevant game, whether that is Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life or Scratchcards.

The National Lottery has also been pushing its unclaimed prizes page, which lists recent top and second-tier prizes and shows where winning tickets were bought. The point is not just to create suspense. It is to make clear that a lost ticket can mean a lost fortune, and that the claim deadline is fixed.

Rhondda Cynon Taf now joins a long list of Welsh lottery hotspots. The National Lottery has highlighted a £12.8 million win in Llanelli in 2005, a £45.5 million prize in Caerleon in 2009, a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot for a family in Monmouth in 2016, and a £1 million win for Tata Steel workers in Port Talbot earlier this year.

Jaggery via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Behind the drama of a single missing ticket sits a larger public system. Since its launch in November 1994, the National Lottery has raised £53 billion for good causes, and unclaimed prizes contribute to that fund once the 180-day claim period expires. For the person holding the Rhondda Cynon Taf ticket, the decision is immediate: check the numbers, confirm the ticket, and claim before 3 December, or the prize moves on without them.