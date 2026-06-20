Undav double sends Germany into World Cup knockout stage

Nagelsmann’s 60th-minute switch changed everything: Deniz Undav came off the bench, scored twice, and sent Germany into the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Côte d’Ivoire.

Julian Nagelsmann’s boldest call decided Germany’s night in Toronto. With Jamal Musiala withdrawn in the 60th minute and Deniz Undav sent on, Germany turned a tense Group E match into a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire and sealed a place in the World Cup knockout stage.

Côte d’Ivoire had struck first through Franck Kessié in the 30th minute, and Germany spent much of the first half chasing the game while two goals were ruled out before the break. The match had the feel of a test of patience as much as quality, with Germany needing a response after an opener that had already announced their form with a 7-1 demolition of Curaçao.

Nagelsmann changed the game from the bench. By replacing Musiala with Undav, the coach made clear he was willing to alter the shape of the contest rather than lean on one marquee creator to solve it. Eight minutes after his introduction, the VfB Stuttgart forward equalized in the 68th minute, rewarding a substitution that immediately increased Germany’s direct threat in the box.

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The decisive moment came deep into stoppage time. Undav struck again in the 90th minute plus 4, completing his brace and giving Germany the win that secured progression to the round of 32. The finish capped a comeback built on one tactical decision: Nagelsmann trusted a reserve striker to settle a game that had been slipping into frustration.

The result also deepened Germany’s momentum in the tournament and highlighted the depth that has shaped this early run. With two wins from two in Group E, Germany has shown it can shift gears without becoming dependent on a single star turn. Nagelsmann’s intervention, not just Undav’s finishing, was the engine of the turnaround.

Photo by Md Jawadur Rahman

That carries added significance because Nagelsmann had recently apologized publicly to Undav after earlier criticism of the striker’s fitness and commitment. On this night, the coach’s trust and the forward’s response aligned perfectly, and Germany left Toronto with a result that felt as much about tactical conviction as it did about two late goals.