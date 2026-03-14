Discover lesser-known destinations that offer unique experiences and fewer crowds in July, based on The Times’ expert selection and supporting global tourism data.

As summer travel reaches its peak, many popular destinations become crowded and costly. Yet, some locations remain under the radar, offering unique experiences, pleasant weather, and a break from the tourist throngs. The Times recently highlighted 20 of the most underrated places to visit in July, showcasing destinations that offer value, authenticity, and memorable adventures away from the usual hotspots.

Why Consider Underrated Destinations?

According to global tourism statistics from the UN World Tourism Organization, international arrivals typically surge in July, especially in Europe and North America. This increase often leads to crowded cities, booked-out attractions, and higher prices. Underrated destinations, in contrast, tend to have:

Lower tourist volumes, leading to a more relaxed atmosphere

Often more affordable accommodations and services

Opportunities to experience local culture and nature without the crowds

Many of these places also feature unique festivals or seasonal events in July, adding to their appeal. Travel guides like Lonely Planet frequently note that visiting lesser-known spots can offer richer, more immersive experiences.

Highlights from The Times’ List

While The Times featured 20 locations, several themes emerged among their selections:

Eastern Europe and the Balkans – Destinations such as Lake Ohrid in North Macedonia and Plovdiv in Bulgaria offer vibrant culture and fewer tourists compared to Western Europe. According to Eurostat’s tourism reports, these regions see significantly fewer July arrivals than Mediterranean hotspots.

– Destinations such as Lake Ohrid in North Macedonia and Plovdiv in Bulgaria offer vibrant culture and fewer tourists compared to Western Europe. According to Eurostat’s tourism reports, these regions see significantly fewer July arrivals than Mediterranean hotspots. Off-the-beaten-path North America – Spots like Great Basin National Park in Nevada and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia deliver natural beauty and history with a fraction of the crowds that flock to more famous parks and cities. Official National Park Service visitation statistics confirm that parks like Great Basin have much lower July visitation than sites like Yellowstone or Yosemite.

– Spots like Great Basin National Park in Nevada and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia deliver natural beauty and history with a fraction of the crowds that flock to more famous parks and cities. Official National Park Service visitation statistics confirm that parks like Great Basin have much lower July visitation than sites like Yellowstone or Yosemite. Asia and the Pacific – Locations such as Jeonju in South Korea and the Cook Islands provide cultural depth and scenic landscapes. World Bank tourism arrival data shows these areas remain less trafficked compared to larger regional hubs.

– Locations such as Jeonju in South Korea and the Cook Islands provide cultural depth and scenic landscapes. World Bank tourism arrival data shows these areas remain less trafficked compared to larger regional hubs. Hidden gems in the Middle East and Africa – Cities like Essaouira in Morocco and Mount Lebanon in Lebanon offer mild weather and vibrant local culture, with July temperatures and conditions accessible in detailed climate data for trip planning.

What Makes July Special for These Destinations?

Besides fewer crowds, July often brings seasonal festivals, ideal weather, or natural phenomena to these locations. For example:

In Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia , the annual summer festival draws music and art lovers, yet the town remains tranquil compared to Western European cities.

, the annual summer festival draws music and art lovers, yet the town remains tranquil compared to Western European cities. Great Basin National Park offers clear night skies perfect for stargazing, with lower visitor numbers enhancing the wilderness experience.

offers clear night skies perfect for stargazing, with lower visitor numbers enhancing the wilderness experience. Jeonju, South Korea hosts traditional markets and food festivals, providing a taste of Korean heritage without the crowds of Seoul or Busan.

To maximize safety and enjoyment, travelers can consult the CDC’s travel health destination list for current health information and recommended precautions for each country.

How to Find Your Perfect Underrated July Getaway

Travelers looking for their next adventure can use resources like Tripadvisor’s Hidden Gems and Lonely Planet’s underrated destinations list to further research options. Cross-referencing these with local climate data and tourism arrival statistics helps ensure a comfortable and authentic experience.

Conclusion

With travel returning to pre-pandemic levels and crowding a growing concern in peak months, considering underrated destinations in July can lead to a more relaxed, affordable, and memorable holiday. The Times’ list, supported by official tourism data and expert resources, highlights the potential of looking beyond the obvious for your next summer adventure.