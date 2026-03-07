Understanding Hangxiety and How to Manage It

Many people experience anxiety after drinking, known as 'hangxiety.' Here's what experts say about its causes and strategies for relief.

Hangxiety—the feeling of heightened anxiety during a hangover—has become a widely discussed phenomenon among people who drink alcohol. While most are familiar with the headaches and fatigue of a typical hangover, fewer understand why anxious feelings can surge the morning after. Experts, including therapists, are now shedding light on what causes hangxiety and how individuals can address it.

What Is Hangxiety?

The term hangxiety refers to anxiety symptoms that occur during or after a hangover. While classic hangover symptoms include headaches, nausea, and sensitivity to light, many people also report feelings of nervousness, worry, or dread after drinking. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, these psychological symptoms are a documented part of the broader hangover experience.

Why Does Hangxiety Happen?

Therapists and researchers point to several factors behind hangxiety:

Chemical changes in the brain : Alcohol initially boosts levels of feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. As the body processes alcohol, these levels drop, which can leave people feeling low or anxious.

: Alcohol initially boosts levels of feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. As the body processes alcohol, these levels drop, which can leave people feeling low or anxious. Disrupted sleep : Drinking often fragments sleep, reducing REM cycles and leaving people unrested, which can worsen anxiety.

: Drinking often fragments sleep, reducing REM cycles and leaving people unrested, which can worsen anxiety. Physical symptoms : The discomfort and dehydration of a hangover can amplify feelings of unease or worry.

: The discomfort and dehydration of a hangover can amplify feelings of unease or worry. Memory gaps: Not remembering parts of the previous night can fuel anxiety about what occurred.

Peer-reviewed research, such as a study published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, has found that hangovers can trigger both physical and psychological symptoms, including anxiety. Another study in Frontiers in Neuroscience links hangovers to impaired cognitive and emotional functioning, which can manifest as increased nervousness or guilt.

Who Is Most Affected?

Hangxiety doesn't affect everyone equally. Data from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health suggests that younger adults and people with a history of anxiety are more likely to experience anxiety symptoms after drinking. The CDC's alcohol consumption data also show that binge drinking—defined as consuming large amounts of alcohol in a short period—can increase the risk of pronounced hangover effects, including hangxiety.

How to Cope with Hangxiety

Experts recommend several strategies for managing hangxiety when it strikes:

Stay hydrated: Replenishing fluids may ease both physical and mental symptoms.

Replenishing fluids may ease both physical and mental symptoms. Rest and self-care: Allow your body to recover with sleep, nutritious food, and gentle activity.

Allow your body to recover with sleep, nutritious food, and gentle activity. Mindfulness and breathing exercises: These can help calm racing thoughts and reduce anxiety.

These can help calm racing thoughts and reduce anxiety. Limit alcohol intake: Moderating how much and how quickly you drink can lower the chances of hangxiety.

Moderating how much and how quickly you drink can lower the chances of hangxiety. Reach out for support: If anxiety feels overwhelming or is a recurring issue, consider talking with a therapist or counselor.

When to Seek Help

Occasional hangxiety is not unusual, but if symptoms become severe or interfere with daily life, it may signal a deeper issue with alcohol or anxiety. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism provides resources for those concerned about their drinking or mental health. Persistent hangxiety could also be a sign to reassess drinking habits and seek professional guidance.

Looking Ahead

As awareness of hangxiety grows, more people are openly discussing their experiences and seeking help. With better understanding, individuals can take proactive steps to reduce anxiety after drinking and protect their overall wellbeing. For those who regularly experience hangxiety, moderation and mindfulness are key strategies to consider.