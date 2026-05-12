Understanding Hantavirus: How It Differs From COVID-19

Hantavirus and COVID-19 might evoke similar fears, but infectious disease experts explain crucial differences in transmission, symptoms, and risk.

Hantavirus has recently drawn renewed attention as cases appear in the headlines, and while public concern echoes the anxiety seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease experts emphasize that the two viruses differ significantly in how they spread, their risks to the public, and approaches to prevention.

Key Differences in Transmission

One of the most important distinctions between hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and COVID-19 is their mode of transmission. According to CBS News, infectious disease specialists stress that hantavirus is not spread from person to person in the United States. Instead, it is primarily contracted through exposure to the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents, particularly deer mice. These particles can become aerosolized and inhaled when people clean or disturb rodent-infested areas.

Hantavirus: Transmitted via contact with or inhalation of rodent excreta; not typically spread person-to-person.

Transmitted via contact with or inhalation of rodent excreta; not typically spread person-to-person. COVID-19: Primarily spread through respiratory droplets between people, including asymptomatic carriers.

The World Health Organization notes that unlike COVID-19, which can spread rapidly in communities through direct human contact, hantavirus transmission is much more limited and requires specific environmental exposure. This means widespread outbreaks among humans are extremely rare for hantavirus, unlike the community-based transmission seen in COVID-19.

Symptoms and Severity

Both viruses can cause severe respiratory illness, but their symptoms and progression differ. According to CBS News and CDC clinical records, early hantavirus symptoms include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, sometimes accompanied by headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal issues. Within a few days, symptoms can escalate to severe coughing and difficulty breathing as the lungs fill with fluid—a hallmark of HPS.

COVID-19, on the other hand, often begins with fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell. It may progress to pneumonia, but the range of symptoms is broader and can include sore throat, diarrhea, and in some cases, remain mild or even asymptomatic.

Hantavirus: Severe respiratory distress develops rapidly; case fatality rate can be as high as 38% in the U.S.

Severe respiratory distress develops rapidly; case fatality rate can be as high as 38% in the U.S. COVID-19: Symptoms range from mild to severe; case fatality rates vary but are generally lower than hantavirus in treated populations.

Public Health Risks and Outbreaks

Data from the CDC’s hantavirus surveillance program shows that U.S. cases remain rare, with fewer than 900 total cases reported since 1993. In contrast, COVID-19 has resulted in millions of cases and deaths in the U.S. alone, largely due to its ease of human-to-human transmission. Hantavirus outbreaks are sporadic and typically linked to rural or wilderness areas where humans come into contact with rodents, rather than through urban, person-to-person spread.

Prevention and Public Response

Experts cited by CBS News emphasize that the risk of hantavirus can be minimized with practical steps. These include avoiding contact with rodent droppings, using protective equipment when cleaning areas where rodents are present, and sealing homes against rodent entry. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for HPS, making prevention critical.

By contrast, the public health response to COVID-19 has relied heavily on vaccination, social distancing, and masks, reflecting its contagious nature. The CDC and infectious disease experts encourage the public not to conflate the two viruses: while both can be deadly, hantavirus does not pose the same broad pandemic threat as COVID-19 due to its transmission route and lower incidence.

Expert Perspectives and Public Perception

Infectious disease specialists interviewed by CBS News consistently highlighted the importance of understanding these differences. While it is natural for emerging cases of any severe respiratory illness to raise concerns reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the limited transmission and low case numbers mean hantavirus is not likely to become a widespread public health crisis.

Looking Ahead

With continued attention to rodent control and public education, experts believe the risk from hantavirus will remain low. The recent uptick in awareness serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance in rural environments but should not fuel undue alarm. For more detailed information and ongoing updates, readers can consult CDC and WHO resources on hantavirus and other infectious diseases.