As Ozempic use grows, some users report changes in mood and motivation—a phenomenon dubbed ‘Ozempic personality.’ We explore the science and lived experiences behind these shifts.

Ozempic, a medication originally developed for type 2 diabetes and now widely prescribed for weight loss, has brought dramatic physical changes for many users. However, recent reports—including coverage from The Washington Post—highlight a less-discussed side effect: subtle but impactful changes in mood, motivation, and overall personality, often described as ‘Ozempic personality.’

What Is ‘Ozempic Personality’?

As more people turn to Ozempic (semaglutide) and similar GLP-1 agonists for weight management, anecdotal reports have emerged describing a phenomenon where users experience emotional flattening, reduced drive, or a general sense of ‘meh’ about life. According to The Washington Post, patients, clinicians, and online communities have begun referring to these subtle emotional shifts as ‘Ozempic personality.’

While the term is not a formal medical diagnosis, it reflects a growing awareness of the broader effects of semaglutide beyond appetite suppression and glucose control. Users have reported feeling less hungry for food as well as for other pleasures, with some describing a diminished passion for hobbies, work, or relationships.

How Common Are Emotional Changes?

Clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance focus primarily on physical side effects like nausea, gastrointestinal discomfort, or rare but serious risks such as pancreatitis. However, recent research and user experiences suggest that neuropsychiatric effects may be more common than previously recognized.

The CDC reports a surge in GLP-1 medication use, with millions of prescriptions annually in the US.

A 2024 JAMA Psychiatry study found a modest but statistically significant association between GLP-1 agonist use and lower rates of depression and anxiety in people with obesity. However, the study notes that some users report emotional blunting or lack of drive.

A systematic review found that while most users do not experience severe mood disorders, some report ‘flattened affect’—a reduced capacity to experience both highs and lows.

Why Might Ozempic Affect Mood?

Semaglutide and related drugs work by mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which not only reduces appetite but also interacts with brain circuits involved in reward, motivation, and emotional regulation. According to medical references like StatPearls, this mechanism can decrease cravings for food—and, potentially, for other rewarding activities.

Some researchers hypothesize that by dampening these reward pathways, GLP-1 drugs may inadvertently flatten emotional responses. This could explain why some users feel less excitement, less anxiety, but also less joy—a state that can feel emotionally ‘muted.’

Balancing Benefits and Quality of Life

For many, the physical benefits of GLP-1 medications are life-changing. Clinical trials consistently show significant weight loss and improved metabolic health compared to placebo, as aggregated in Nature Medicine’s review of semaglutide trials. However, for a subset of users, the tradeoff may be diminished emotional vibrancy.

Users report feeling ‘less interested’ in socializing, hobbies, or even work.

Some describe a sense of ‘emotional neutrality’—not feeling bad, but not particularly good either.

Clinicians emphasize the importance of ongoing communication with healthcare providers. Adjusting dosage, monitoring mood, and weighing the risks and benefits are crucial for optimizing both physical and emotional health. As the popularity of medications like Ozempic continues to rise, more research will be needed to understand these subtle but meaningful side effects.

Looking Ahead: What Should Patients Watch For?

Experts recommend that individuals starting GLP-1 agonists be aware of possible changes not just in appetite, but in mood and motivation. While the majority of users tolerate these medications well, those experiencing persistent emotional flattening should consult their healthcare provider. Regular check-ins can help distinguish between temporary adjustment periods and more significant side effects.

As the science evolves, both patients and providers are learning to recognize and address the full spectrum of effects associated with GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. For now, the emergence of the ‘Ozempic personality’ conversation underscores the importance of considering mental and emotional well-being alongside physical health outcomes.