Understanding the Rise of Orthorexia

Orthorexia is gaining recognition as more people prioritize healthy eating. Learn about its signs, risks, and why experts say awareness is crucial.

Orthorexia nervosa, commonly known as orthorexia, is increasingly coming under the spotlight as health-conscious eating trends rise. While focusing on a nutritious diet can be beneficial, experts warn that an obsession with eating only 'pure' or 'clean' foods may lead to this disordered eating pattern, impacting both physical health and well-being.

What Is Orthorexia?

First described by Dr. Steven Bratman in 1997, orthorexia nervosa refers to an unhealthy fixation on healthy eating. Unlike other eating disorders that focus on quantity, orthorexia is marked by a preoccupation with food quality and purity. People with orthorexia often restrict entire food groups and follow strict food rules, sometimes to the point of social isolation or physical harm.

How Common Is Orthorexia?

Recent coverage in HuffPost highlights that orthorexia is becoming more prevalent, especially as wellness culture and social media reinforce the pursuit of 'perfect' diets. Estimates on prevalence vary widely due to the lack of standardized diagnostic criteria. However, a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies found that rates can range from 1% to 7% in the general population, with much higher rates among groups like nutrition students and athletes.

General population prevalence: 1% to 7%

Higher risk in health-focused professions and athletic communities

Warning Signs and Health Risks

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, common signs of orthorexia include:

Compulsive checking of ingredient lists and nutritional labels

Eliminating entire food groups (e.g., all sugar, all animal products)

Unusual interest in what others eat

High levels of distress when ‘safe’ or ‘healthy’ foods aren’t available

Social isolation due to rigid eating rules

While aiming for health, orthorexia can paradoxically lead to malnutrition, energy deficiency, and psychological distress. Research reviewed in recent literature points to anxiety, feelings of guilt, and impairment in daily functioning as common negative consequences.

Why Is Orthorexia on the Rise?

Experts point to several factors fueling the rise in orthorexia:

Increased visibility of 'clean eating' and wellness culture on social media platforms

Conflicting nutrition advice and fear-based messaging around food

Greater societal emphasis on individual responsibility for health

Easy access to restrictive diet plans and influencers promoting extreme health regimens

According to a review of literature, these factors can particularly affect young adults, women, and those employed or studying in health-related fields.

Diagnosis and Treatment Challenges

Despite growing awareness, orthorexia is not officially recognized in the DSM-5, the standard for diagnosing mental health conditions. This lack of formal criteria makes diagnosis and research challenging. As a result, estimates of its prevalence and severity vary widely across studies. Many researchers and clinicians are calling for better assessment tools and guidelines to identify and treat orthorexia effectively.

What to Do If You're Concerned

If you or someone you know shows signs of orthorexia, experts recommend seeking help from a registered dietitian familiar with eating disorders or a mental health professional. Early intervention can help prevent the condition from worsening or leading to more severe health consequences.

Looking Forward

As awareness of orthorexia grows, experts hope to see improved diagnostic criteria, better support resources, and more education for both health professionals and the public. While prioritizing nutrition is important, maintaining a balanced and flexible approach to eating remains key to both physical and mental well-being.