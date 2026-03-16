Unique Family Vacations: Adventure, Falconry, and Castle Stays

Families are seeking out adventure with vacations that include falconry, survival skills, and castle stays. Here’s why these unique trips are trending.

Families across the U.S. and the U.K. are embracing more adventurous and educational vacations, with experiences like falconry, survival skills, and castle stays appearing on more itineraries than ever before. Recent coverage by AFAR highlights this growing trend, showcasing 15 innovative family vacation ideas that go far beyond the typical beach or amusement park getaway.

Expanding Horizons with Adventure and Discovery

Travel experts and industry data indicate that family vacations are shifting toward activities that combine fun with hands-on learning. Among the top picks are falconry experiences in the U.K., where children and parents alike can learn about birds of prey and even try their hand at handling these majestic animals. This type of immersive activity is part of a larger movement toward vacations that foster curiosity, teamwork, and new skills.

Similarly, survival skills courses—ranging from basic wilderness navigation to shelter building—are drawing families seeking both adventure and practical knowledge. According to research from the Outdoor Foundation, participation in outdoor activities like hiking and camping continues to grow, with family groups representing a significant share of this increase.

Historical Stays and Unusual Accommodations

For those seeking a blend of history and novelty, staying in a castle or even a cave castle offers a one-of-a-kind experience. The National Trust in the U.K. has seen steady interest in its portfolio of historic lodgings, which allow families to immerse themselves in centuries-old architecture, secret passageways, and stories from the past.

Families can choose from grand castles, rustic towers, or unique cave dwellings, each offering a different perspective on history and culture.

Many properties include guided tours, themed activities, and educational programs designed for all ages.

Why Families Are Seeking Unique Getaways

According to surveys compiled by the Family Travel Association, today’s parents are prioritizing shared experiences and lifelong memories over traditional sightseeing. Factors driving the trend toward unique vacations include:

Desire for hands-on learning: Many parents want travel to reinforce lessons about nature, history, and culture.

Many parents want travel to reinforce lessons about nature, history, and culture. Bonding and teamwork: Structured activities such as survival courses or group hikes encourage family cooperation and communication.

Structured activities such as survival courses or group hikes encourage family cooperation and communication. Breaking away from screens: Outdoor and interactive trips offer an antidote to device-heavy routines.

Industry data from Statista reports that family travel in the U.S. reached new highs in recent years, with spending and participation rising steadily. Destinations that offer unique, memorable experiences have seen the greatest growth in bookings.

Planning an Adventure: Tips and Considerations

Families interested in these distinctive vacations should consider factors such as age-appropriateness, accessibility, and learning objectives. Many programs, especially those involving wildlife or outdoor survival, are adaptable for a range of ages but may require advance booking or special preparation.

Check for accredited operators and guides, especially for activities like falconry or survival training.

Review the educational content and safety provisions offered by castles or adventure programs.

Consider the interests of all family members to ensure everyone feels included and engaged.

The Outlook for Family Adventure Travel

The continued popularity of unique family vacations is supported by research and reflected in the expanding offerings from travel organizations, parks, and heritage sites. As families look for ways to reconnect and create lasting memories, the demand for hands-on, interactive experiences is expected to remain strong.

For those ready to break away from the ordinary, options like falconry, survival skills, and castle stays offer not just excitement, but opportunities for growth, learning, and togetherness—a trend that shows no sign of slowing down.