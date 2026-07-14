United adds shared table middle seats to new A321XLR jets

United turned the empty middle seat into a paid shared table on its new A321XLRs, betting travelers will pay for elbow room in Economy Plus.

United Airlines on Tuesday announced a new Economy Plus row for its Airbus A321XLR jets that replaces the middle seat with a fixed shared table, giving the window and aisle passengers extra elbow room. The airline said all 50 of its ordered A321XLRs will include the setup, and that the option will go on sale later in 2026 for flights beginning soon afterward.

The move is a direct attempt to monetize comfort in a part of the cabin where passengers have long fought over the armrest. United said the table will be permanently fixed and covered in a soft, leather-like material with two cup indentations. It comes on top of the three inches of extra legroom already built into Economy Plus on the A321XLR, turning a standard middle seat into a paid feature instead of leaving it empty.

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Andrew Nocella, United’s vice president and chief commercial officer, framed the product as part of a broader push to squeeze more value from every cabin. He said United is “investing nose-to-tail across our fleet” and that customers will get “choice and value in every cabin.” United said it expects to be the only U.S. airline offering this exact seating arrangement, a claim that could give it a small pricing advantage if travelers treat the middle-seat-free row as a premium economy upgrade rather than a novelty.

Photo by Dylan Bueltel

The A321XLR itself is being positioned as United’s most premium narrowbody aircraft. United said the plane will have 32 premium seats, 16 more than the Boeing 757s it will replace, along with larger 4K OLED screens, larger overhead bins and a snack bar in the rear of economy. United took delivery of its first A321XLR in June 2026, and the jet is expected to enter domestic service in fall 2026 before international flying begins in early 2027.

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United is also testing a broader cabin segmentation strategy. Earlier in 2026, the carrier announced Relax Row, a separate economy product expected in 2027 on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebodies, where multiple seats can transform into a couch-like space. The A321XLR table row and the Relax Row both point to the same revenue logic: sell extra space in increasingly precise slices, while rivals can respond either by matching the premium or by undercutting it with a simpler economy cabin.