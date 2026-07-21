United Airlines investigates agent accused of threatening ICE call at San Francisco airport

United is investigating after an SFO agent appeared to threaten ICE on a San Ramon father in a ticket dispute. Julio Varela filmed the confrontation before a trip to Montreal.

United Airlines said it was investigating an incident at San Francisco International Airport after a customer service agent appeared on video saying, "Maybe we should call ICE on you," during a ticket dispute with Julio Varela of San Ramon. Varela said he was trying to fix a ticketing error for his daughter before his family of four flew to Montreal, Canada.

The July 14 confrontation was captured by Varela on video and quickly spread online after a back-and-forth at the United counter. In the same exchange, the worker told Varela he did not "act like a citizen," pushing a routine travel problem into the territory of immigration intimidation.

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Varela said the encounter left him offended and shocked. He also said neither United nor the airport had contacted his family to assure them they would not be detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they returned from Canada, a concern that shows how an airport argument can spill into fear about federal enforcement.

Photo by Justin L U C K

The episode has drawn attention because it tests the line between airline discretion and public-facing threats. Airlines control access to flights and regularly handle disputes over tickets, boarding and fare changes, but frontline employees also carry a duty to de-escalate conflict without invoking immigration authorities against a passenger in the middle of a service complaint.

Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That question matters well beyond one terminal at SFO. A threat to call ICE can chill passengers who are trying to correct errors, challenge fees or ask for help, especially when the dispute happens in front of a counter agent who controls the next step in the journey. United has said only that it is investigating what happened, leaving open how the company will address a confrontation that turned a ticketing problem into a national immigration flashpoint.