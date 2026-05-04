United Airlines Jet Hits Bakery Truck During Newark Landing

A United Airlines plane collided with a bakery delivery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Airport, authorities confirmed. No injuries were reported.

A United Airlines passenger jet struck a Baltimore-based bakery delivery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to video footage and multiple news reports. The unusual incident, which occurred Sunday evening, resulted in significant traffic delays but, notably, no reported injuries.

Incident Details and Timeline

The incident took place as the United Airlines flight was making its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CBS News, video captured the moment the aircraft's wing clipped the delivery vehicle, which was traveling southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike adjacent to the airport perimeter. The bakery truck, identified as belonging to a Baltimore-based company, was reportedly on a routine delivery route at the time.

The collision happened just as the plane was descending onto the runway.

Authorities closed a portion of the Turnpike for several hours to assess the scene and clear debris.

Both the truck driver and all passengers aboard the United jet were unharmed, according to initial reports from airport officials.

Initial Response and Investigation

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, as shown in footage broadcast by local media. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified and began a preliminary investigation in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Officials closed affected lanes on the Turnpike as a safety precaution while collecting evidence.

According to the NTSB accident investigation process, such incidents typically involve a review of air traffic control communications, airport perimeter protocols, and aircraft data recorders. Early indications suggest that the truck was in close proximity to the airport fence line at the time of landing, but authorities have not yet commented on possible causes.

Impact on Airport and Roadway Operations

The collision caused brief disruptions to both air and ground traffic. Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the nation’s busiest, experienced minor delays as a precaution but resumed normal operations within hours. The Turnpike, a major transportation artery in New Jersey, was reopened after debris was cleared and safety inspections were completed.

No structural damage to the runway or airport facilities was reported.

The delivery truck sustained damage to its cargo area but did not overturn or pose additional hazards.

Passengers were held briefly before being allowed to deplane safely.

Safety Context and Ongoing Inquiries

Such incidents remain rare in U.S. commercial aviation, where strict safety protocols are enforced. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data, runway incursions and ground collisions involving commercial jets and vehicles occur infrequently and are subject to thorough investigation.

The FAA and NTSB continue to review all available evidence, including surveillance footage and witness statements, to determine how the truck came to be in the aircraft’s path and whether airport perimeter security or communication played a role. Updates on the official findings will be published as the investigation progresses.

What Comes Next

Authorities emphasized that—despite the dramatic nature of the collision—no one was injured and all safety procedures worked as intended. The NTSB’s final report will be made publicly available in the NTSB Accident Query Database once the investigation concludes.

The incident highlights the importance of ongoing vigilance around airport perimeters and the coordination between air and ground operations. As more details emerge, officials will consider whether additional safety measures are needed to prevent similar events in the future.