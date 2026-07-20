United Imaging Intelligence said it is avoiding an "extreme" AI rollout, betting that slower validation and regulatory clearance will matter more in healthcare imaging.

United Imaging Intelligence is taking a deliberate pace on artificial intelligence, with its co-chief executive saying the company is not pursuing an “extreme” rollout. That stance sets the Shanghai-based medical imaging group apart from the louder AI race elsewhere in technology, where speed often gets rewarded before products are fully tested in clinical settings.

Healthcare is a harder arena than consumer software, and United Imaging has built its business around that reality. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains an official page on artificial intelligence-enabled medical devices, underscoring how closely these tools are scrutinized for safety, privacy, and clinical performance. United Imaging Healthcare launched its U.S. business in 2018 with a complete portfolio of 14 FDA-cleared systems, then added U.S. clearances for the uPMR 790 HD TOF PET/MR system in May 2019 and the uMR OMEGA MRI scanner in May 2020.

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The company’s product record suggests that formal approvals, not rapid software-style deployment, have been the route into major markets. In September 2025, United Imaging Intelligence said 31 medical AI applications had received CE marking in total, including 18 additional applications cleared in July 2025. The company described that total as the highest number to date of CE-certified medical AI products worldwide. Earlier that year, United Imaging said it was showcasing sustainable, AI-driven innovations at ECR 2025 in Europe.

A March 21, 2025 transcript from United Imaging Healthcare Europe showed what cautious deployment looks like in practice: physicians first confirm AI-detected findings, then a large language model drafts the report impression and differential diagnosis. That workflow keeps human oversight in the loop while still using AI to speed interpretation and reporting. United Imaging Intelligence also said in a Nov. 22, 2023 release that it would showcase its latest medical AI advancements at the RSNA meeting in Chicago, signaling that the company has been positioning AI as part of a longer-term product strategy rather than a rush to put large models into every system.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

United Imaging was founded in 2011 on a mission of “Equal Healthcare for All,” a line that fits the company’s measured rollout strategy. In a market where hospitals face regulatory risk, reimbursement pressure, and the cost of mistrust, restraint may prove to be the sharper competitive edge.