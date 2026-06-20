United States beats Australia, advances to knockout round early

The United States sealed a round of 16 berth with a 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle, despite missing Christian Pulisic with a calf injury.

The United States locked up a place in the knockout round with a 2-0 win over Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle, a result that sent Mauricio Pochettino’s team through with a game to spare. The victory also gave the Americans consecutive World Cup wins for the first time since the inaugural 1930 tournament, a small but meaningful marker for a program trying to turn early momentum into something deeper.

Christian Pulisic did not play because of a calf injury, yet the U.S. still handled the moment with enough authority to move early. Pochettino, who has guided the side through the opening stretch of the 2026 tournament, was visibly emotional after the qualification was secured. For a team under pressure to prove it can compete with top-tier opposition on home soil, the result carried both practical and symbolic value.

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The broader stakes in Group C have been shaped by the contrast between established powers and the tournament’s most compelling return story. Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland were drawn into the group at the final World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2025. FIFA has described Brazil as a five-time champion, Morocco as a 2022 semifinalist, Haiti as a side back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, and Scotland as a team still chasing its first knockout-round breakthrough.

Brazil opened with a 1-1 draw against Morocco in New Jersey, a result that fit the expectation that the group’s top names would have to earn their way through. After that match, Carlo Ancelotti said Brazil had been nervous and unbalanced. FIFA highlighted the goals from Vinícius Júnior and Ismael Saibari, an opening that kept Morocco in the mix and showed why the group was always likely to reward the most disciplined contender rather than the most famous one.

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Morocco’s win over Scotland and the U.S. victory over Australia left the group’s hierarchy taking shape quickly: Brazil and the United States have looked sturdy, Morocco has confirmed its credentials, and Haiti’s return after a 52-year absence remains one of the tournament’s most resonant stories. For Haiti, simply reaching this stage again was a milestone; for the rest, the early results have underscored how wide the gap still can be between the sport’s established programs and the teams still fighting to get back in the door.