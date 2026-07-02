United States beats Bosnia, advances to World Cup second round

Balogun scored in the 45th minute, was sent off in the 64th, and the United States still survived Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 with 10 men to reach Belgium.

Folarin Balogun put the United States ahead in the 45th minute, was sent off in the 64th after a VAR review for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic, and Mauricio Pochettino’s team still beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 with 10 men at Levi’s Stadium. Malik Tillman settled the round of 32 match in Santa Clara, California, with a free kick in the 82nd minute, sending the U.S. to the second round against Belgium on July 6.

The result on July 1 gave the Americans their first win in a World Cup knockout match since 2002. Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B behind Switzerland and Canada, and the U.S. played the final stretch without Balogun.

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Balogun’s dismissal carried unusual weight in World Cup history. The AS Monaco forward became the fifth American player ever sent off in the tournament, and the first to both score and be expelled in a knockout match since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 final. After the red card, the U.S. had to protect a one-goal lead with 10 men and wait for Tillman’s late set piece to provide breathing room.

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Pochettino had called the match “the final of the World Cup” before kickoff. Balogun finished the chance that put the United States ahead, and the team played the final stretch with 10 men after his 64th-minute red card. U.S. Soccer will appeal Balogun’s suspension only if the punishment exceeds one game.