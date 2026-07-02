United States beats Bosnia and Herzegovina, reaches World Cup round of 16

The U.S. men survived a controversial red card and still closed out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, a knockout win that hints at real tournament maturity.

Folarin Balogun put the Americans ahead in the 45th minute at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and Malik Tillman finished the job with a free kick in the 82nd minute before 68,827 fans. The U.S. men’s national team absorbed a controversial red card, stayed organized, and still beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the World Cup round of 16.

The United States had its first World Cup knockout win in 24 years and only the second knockout-stage victory in U.S. men’s history, with the previous one coming in 2002. Against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that had reached the knockout stage as a third-place qualifier, the Americans controlled the decisive moments even after the match turned chaotic in the second half.

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Balogun’s night changed in the 64th minute, when referee Raphael Claus sent him off after a VAR review. Claus described the dismissal on the field as a straight red for a “serious foul,” a decision that instantly complicated the U.S. route through the bracket. Balogun is suspended for the next match unless an appeal succeeds, leaving the Americans to prepare for Belgium on Monday, July 6, without the striker who opened the scoring.

Erik Drost via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The United States did not merely protect a one-goal lead after losing Balogun. It kept Bosnia and Herzegovina, with veteran striker Edin Džeko leading the line, from finding an equalizer and then extended the margin late through Tillman’s set piece.