United States faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in win-or-go-home World Cup clash

The United States faced Bosnia and Herzegovina with a knockout drought hanging over it, needing a win to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

The United States faced Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium with a place in the round of 16 at stake and the final whistle carrying real tournament consequence. FIFA had marked the Santa Clara, California venue as the last stop at that site in the World Cup, turning the round-of-32 tie into the stadium’s closing act.

The matchup carried extra weight because it was the first World Cup meeting between the two sides. The United States arrived as the winner of Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina moved on as one of the best third-place teams from Group B, a route that left no room for soft starts or a cautious opening stretch.

Mauricio Pochettino made the pressure plain by calling the match “the final of the World Cup.” He also described Bosnia and Herzegovina as “a very combative, aggressive and physical team,” while stressing that they were also well organised and had a very good coach. That framing stripped away the ceremony around the fixture and left the Americans with a simple task: handle a stubborn opponent or go home.

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The burden on the U.S. was sharpened by history. The Americans had not won a knockout-stage match at a World Cup since 2002, a drought that made this game less a routine next step than a test of whether a host nation could finally turn group-stage progress into something deeper. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Matt Freese, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest were among the names carrying that expectation as the team entered a match that defined who advanced to octavos de final and who ended the tournament in Santa Clara.