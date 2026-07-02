Universal gives The Odyssey critics, skips influencer screenings

Universal is leaning on critics, not influencer buzz, for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, even as its premium-format seats sold out a year early.

Universal Pictures is skipping the usual social media influencer screenings for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and taking the film straight to professional critics, a sign the studio is betting on prestige, not early hashtag chatter, to frame its first reaction cycle.

The shift matters because word-of-mouth screenings have become a standard Hollywood marketing tool. They usually invite influencers and fan-site bloggers to post quick reactions before full reviews land, a way to flood feeds with excitement before opening weekend. On Monday, influencers still sat alongside critics and journalists at special showings tied to the film’s press junket, but Universal did not mount the separate influencer-first rollout that has become common for large studio releases.

That approach comes as The Odyssey is being positioned as one of Universal’s biggest events of 2026. The film is scheduled for a global premiere in London on July 6, 2026, before its theatrical release on July 17. Its reported production budget is $250 million, and the ensemble includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson, a cast list built for scale as well as attention.

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Universal is also giving the film a premium-format release strategy that goes well beyond standard marketing. Variety reported that The Odyssey will play a special three-week 70mm run at Westwood’s Village Theatre in partnership with the American Cinematheque. The movie’s Imax 70mm tickets went on sale on July 17, 2025, a full year before release, and sold out quickly. Demand was high enough that AMC’s ticketing app briefly paused and wait times climbed to an hour, while resale listings surfaced at steep markups.

The contrast between critics and influencers has become central to how studios launch major films. Critics still provide the formal first review, but influencers can generate immediate, platform-native momentum among younger audiences that traditional outlets may not reach as easily. Screen Daily noted in 2023 that social creators are increasingly used from premieres to press junkets to reach Gen Z viewers, turning early access into a marketing asset as much as a journalistic one.

Universal’s handling of The Odyssey suggests that, for a film already selling out premium seats and leaning on Nolan’s name, the studio sees value in preserving the old hierarchy for the first wave of judgment. Critics get the first look, influencers do not get a separate runway, and the movie’s opening weeks now look like a test of whether reach can matter more than review culture.