Universal Music shares sink 23% as subscription growth slows

Universal Music Group lost nearly a quarter of its value as streaming revenue growth slowed to 4.1%, reviving fears the subscription boom is hitting a maturity wall.

Universal Music Group shares fell 23% as slower subscription growth rattled investors and sharpened doubts about how much room is left in paid music streaming. The company posted second-quarter revenue of €2,980 million, up 1.6% year over year, but overall streaming revenue rose just 4.1%, down from 11% a year earlier.

That slowdown lands at the center of a bigger question for the music business: whether streaming is moving from rapid expansion to maturity. Universal’s recorded music revenue grew 1.1% in the quarter, or 3.9% in constant currency, a modest result for a company whose catalog and publishing rights still anchor much of the industry’s premium audio economy. In the first quarter, by contrast, recorded music subscription revenue rose 11.5% year over year and streaming revenue climbed 2.9%, underscoring how quickly growth can cool.

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The market reaction suggests investors now care less about the size of the audience than the pace at which that audience can still be monetized. If subscriber growth keeps slowing, labels and platform partners will need to squeeze more revenue from the same listeners through price increases, bundles, ad-supported offerings or new premium tiers aimed at so-called superfans. Universal has publicly discussed growth levers of that kind, but superfan streaming tiers were still out of reach in the quarter.

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That matters for consumers because the next stage of streaming growth is likely to come with higher bills or more packaging. It matters for artists because slower top-line expansion can eventually shape licensing negotiations, advances and content spending, even when hit records are still doing the heavy lifting. Music Business Worldwide said Universal’s second-quarter results were driven in part by Morgan Wallen, timelesz and Lady Gaga, a reminder that a handful of marquee acts can still move the numbers even when the broader subscription engine decelerates.

Vivendi Universal via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The selloff also fit a familiar pattern. Universal’s shares dropped 30% in July 2024 after streaming growth disappointed, showing how quickly the market can punish any sign that the boom is losing momentum. Universal Music Group was admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam in September 2021 after Vivendi planned to distribute up to 60% of its stake, and since then the stock has become a real-time verdict on the health of streaming itself.