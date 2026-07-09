University of Florida lets freshmen start online before campus transition

UF’s PaCE program lets freshmen begin online and later move to Gainesville, widening access to a selective public university without changing the UF diploma.

The University of Florida lets freshmen start a degree online through Pathway to Campus Enrollment, known as PaCE, then move to campus later to finish in Gainesville. UF says the route has existed since 2015 and is a highly selective option built around limited physical campus space.

PaCE matters because it gives the university another way to admit qualified students without expanding dorms and classrooms first. UF says students are considered through the regular freshman application rather than a separate PaCE application, which makes the online-first track part of the same admissions pool instead of a side door.

UF Online draws a sharper line around what is and is not a bridge to campus. With the exception of PaCE, UF Online is not a pathway to becoming a UF Main Campus student, and students who want to attend in person must apply directly to campus. The online division also accepts freshman applicants who have fewer than 12 college credits, signaling that it is not just a home for older transfer students.

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The university pairs that access point with a set of support systems meant to keep online freshmen tied to the institution from the start. UF says online students complete a virtual Links orientation before classes begin, and the Center for New Student & Family Programs offers first-year programming through First Year Florida and PaCE/Online coursework that is designed to connect students to UF resources before they arrive in person.

That online start does not change the end product, at least on paper. UF Online says diplomas and transcripts are indistinguishable from those earned by students who complete all of their courses residentially, an important detail for students weighing whether the online route carries the same credential as a traditional four-year path.

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UF has also made PaCE part of a broader pitch for online education. The university says its online mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable education, and its website currently says U.S. News & World Report ranked UF Online No. 1 for Best Online Bachelor’s Program in 2026. For families looking at the cost of college, PaCE is now one more way into a flagship public university that otherwise has to ration seats on campus.