Unsealed Jack Smith subpoena records fuel Republican oversight fight

Unsealed filings showed Jack Smith’s team sought lawmakers’ phone records in Arctic Frost, as Grassley pressed carriers and DOJ invoked grand jury secrecy.

Unsealed court records widened the fight over Jack Smith’s election-interference probe, showing how far prosecutors pushed to obtain congressional phone data before secrecy rules closed the file. The Justice Department had balked at disclosure, saying the government had not acknowledged the special counsel’s subpoenas and that grand jury information was secret.

The records are part of the broader controversy over Smith’s 2023 investigation, known inside the FBI as Arctic Frost. Republican lawmakers have argued that the inquiry swept up communications from members of Congress and raised constitutional and separation-of-powers concerns, turning a sealed investigative file into a Capitol Hill fight over oversight and accountability.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley later said Smith’s investigative team obtained and reviewed text messages from 44 members of Congress. Grassley said the material included messages from 40 Republican lawmakers and four Democrats. Grassley’s office later said Smith’s team subpoenaed records for more than 400 Republican targets as part of Arctic Frost, a scale that sharpened Republican criticism of the special counsel’s tactics.

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Smith’s attorneys have publicly defended the subpoena-related actions as lawful and said media accounts of the records requests were inaccurate. That defense has not quieted the backlash. Senate Republicans and House Judiciary Committee Republicans have pressed for answers, arguing that the collection of lawmakers’ communications demands scrutiny because it touches both legislative independence and the limits of prosecutorial power.

The telecom companies that produced records have also been pulled into the dispute. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have faced demands for explanations from Grassley and other Republicans over how congressional phone records were turned over to Smith’s team. Senate Republicans, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have used the records fight to push for more information about who was targeted and why.

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The unsealed material leaves the central institutional question in sharper relief: how aggressively prosecutors can pursue sensitive communications in a politically charged investigation, and how much of that work can stay hidden behind grand jury secrecy once lawmakers’ own records are involved. For Smith’s critics, the answer now runs through both the subpoenas themselves and the carriers that complied with them.