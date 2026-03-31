A recent partnership between ITIDA and Plug and Play has propelled 61 Upper Egypt startups, unlocking millions in funding and marking a milestone for the region’s innovation ecosystem.

Startups in Upper Egypt have received a significant boost as the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and global accelerator Plug and Play concluded their Aswan Bootcamp, unlocking substantial funding and marking a pivotal moment for the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Milestone Funding for Upper Egypt Startups

The partnership between ITIDA and Plug and Play culminated in the support of 61 startups based in Upper Egypt. According to Wamda, these ventures collectively secured $3.7 million in funding, while Tech In Africa reported the total as EGP 200 million, a figure consistent with prevailing exchange rates. This influx of capital represents a landmark for the region, which has historically seen lower investment compared to Egypt’s main tech hubs.

61 startups supported by the program

by the program EGP 200 million (approximately $3.7 million) in funding unlocked

This achievement follows the completion of the Aswan Bootcamp, a cornerstone initiative designed to equip emerging entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and investor access necessary to scale their businesses.

Regional Impact and Program Highlights

Upper Egypt, often characterized by its untapped entrepreneurial potential, has struggled with limited access to capital and resources compared to Cairo and Alexandria. The Aswan Bootcamp, spearheaded by ITIDA and Plug and Play, aimed to bridge this gap by:

Providing hands-on mentorship and training for founders

Facilitating direct connections between startups and investors

Offering post-bootcamp support for continued growth

Tech In Africa emphasized how the program’s collaborative approach has fostered a more vibrant innovation ecosystem in Upper Egypt, empowering local founders to overcome longstanding barriers. Wamda highlighted the diversity of participating startups, with ventures spanning sectors such as fintech, agritech, healthtech, and e-commerce.

Funding Significance and Ecosystem Growth

The $3.7 million in funding stands out in a region where access to capital has traditionally lagged behind Egypt’s urban tech centers. This recent injection aligns with broader trends in the Egyptian startup space, where new partnerships and government-backed initiatives aim to decentralize innovation and foster growth outside major cities. The Aswan program’s success is seen as a template for future efforts across the country.

Both Wamda and Tech In Africa note that the bootcamp and funding round are not isolated events but part of a larger, ongoing strategy to bring regional entrepreneurs into the national innovation fold. By offering sustained support beyond initial funding, the program sets a precedent for nurturing startups from ideation through to scaling and market entry.

Next Steps for Upper Egypt’s Startup Ecosystem

With the Aswan Bootcamp now concluded and a record sum allocated to local startups, the focus shifts to how these ventures will leverage their new resources. Success stories from this cohort could pave the way for increased investor confidence and further initiatives targeting underrepresented regions of Egypt.

The dual coverage by Wamda and Tech In Africa underscores the collaborative drive behind this milestone, with both sources highlighting the importance of continued investment and ecosystem-building activities. As the supported startups move forward, observers will be watching for tangible impacts on job creation, sector growth, and the broader empowerment of Upper Egypt’s entrepreneurial community.

For readers interested in the broader context, the Plug and Play Egypt program details ongoing efforts to foster innovation across the country, while official releases provide more information on this and future bootcamps.