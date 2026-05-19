Urban Meyer’s attempt to reclaim unpaid salary from the Jacksonville Jaguars has been rejected, closing a contentious chapter in his NFL tenure.

Urban Meyer, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has lost his grievance seeking unpaid salary from the franchise, according to reports from ProFootballRumors.com and NBC Sports. The NFL’s ruling marks an official end to Meyer’s pursuit of compensation following his brief and tumultuous tenure with the team.

The Grievance and Its Background

Meyer, hired by the Jaguars for the 2021 NFL season, was dismissed after just 13 games, a move that was widely covered and analyzed at the time. His firing, as detailed by CBS Sports, came amid poor on-field performance and off-field controversies. Following his departure, Meyer filed a grievance against the Jaguars, claiming he was owed salary and compensation for the remainder of his contract.

Jaguars’ Position and NFL Decision

Both ProFootballRumors.com and NBC Sports confirm that the NFL’s arbitration process ultimately sided with the Jaguars. The league determined that Meyer’s firing was justified under the terms of his contract, which allowed the team to terminate his employment without further financial obligations. The details of the ruling underscore that Meyer’s claim for unpaid salary will not be honored by the franchise.

Meyer was dismissed after a 2-11 record in the 2021 season, as shown on the team’s season stats.

in the 2021 season, as shown on the team’s season stats. The Jaguars finished at the bottom of the AFC South, according to official 2021 NFL standings.

Controversies involving Meyer’s conduct contributed to the decision to terminate him for cause, a key factor in the denial of his grievance.

Implications for Coaching Contracts

This outcome is significant in the context of how NFL teams handle coaching contracts and terminations for cause. Meyer’s case is one of the more high-profile examples of a team successfully arguing that a coach’s actions justified withholding remaining salary. The league’s decision may influence future disputes between coaches and franchises over contract guarantees and conduct clauses.

Analysis and Forward Look

The ruling closes the book on Meyer’s short-lived NFL coaching stint, which was marked by controversy, poor results, and ultimately legal wrangling. While Meyer’s performance with the Jaguars fell short of expectations—especially compared to his collegiate coaching success—the outcome of the grievance reinforces the importance of contractual provisions and organizational standards in the NFL.

For the Jaguars, the decision allows the team to fully move forward, unburdened by additional financial obligations to Meyer. For Meyer and other coaches, it serves as a reminder of the scrutiny and contractual consequences that accompany professional sports leadership roles.