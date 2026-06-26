Uruguay braces for life-or-death World Cup clash with Spain

Uruguay meets Spain in Guadalajara with Bentancur urging pressure, transitions and set pieces against Europe’s champion and a 2010 world champion.

Uruguay will face Spain in Guadalajara on June 27, 2026, in a World Cup meeting that pits two former champions against each other and places Rodrigo Bentancur at the center of Uruguay’s plan. Bentancur has framed the match as a life-or-death test, one that will hinge on whether Uruguay can break Spain’s possession game with midfield pressure, sharp transitions and danger from set pieces.

FIFA’s recent historical review of the rivalry highlighted the scale of the occasion, tracing the matchup back to the 1950 World Cup and noting that it now brings together two nations with titles of their own. Spain arrives as the 2010 world champion and the reigning European champion, a profile that matches the control-oriented style La Roja has carried into the tournament.

Bentancur’s role gives Uruguay a familiar anchor in the middle of the field. FIFA identified him as a young talent with a place in the national side in 2018, after his international debut in 2017. By the time Uruguay reached the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bentancur had already secured a starting spot in a team that moved through the knockout rounds with discipline and bite.

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That tournament remains the clearest model for what Uruguay can do when the margins are tight. Uruguay sealed its place in the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don on June 20, 2018, then beat Portugal 2-1 in the round of 16 on June 30. The Portugal match is especially relevant now: Uruguay won while holding only 39 percent possession, compared with Portugal’s 61, a reminder that the Celeste can survive without controlling the ball if the structure around Bentancur holds.

This time, the challenge is sharpened by Spain’s technical depth and Uruguay’s need to make every turnover matter. Bentancur knows Spain’s individual quality can punish even brief lapses, but he also knows Uruguay has its own weapons. In a match loaded with history, the decisive moments are likely to come when Uruguay can force Spain out of rhythm, win second balls and turn dead-ball chances into goals.