Uruguay eliminated after 1-0 loss to Spain in World Cup group stage

Álex Baena's 42nd-minute goal sent Spain top of Group H and sent Uruguay home. Agustín Canobbio urged self-criticism after another match decided by finishing.

Spain ended Uruguay’s World Cup run with a 1-0 win at Guadalajara Stadium, sealing first place in Group H and leaving the Celeste out of the knockout rounds. Álex Baena scored in the 42nd minute, and that single strike settled a match FIFA had framed as decisive for the group lead.

Uruguay were in the contest long enough to force Spain to work, but they never found the response that the scoreline demanded. Canobbio, one of Uruguay’s more active attackers in the buildup, rejected any claim that this was the side’s best game and pointed instead to the missing edge in the final third. “Es un mundial y es todo efectividad; nosotros no la tuvimos,” he said. The message was blunt: the performance did not lack effort, but it lacked the finish to turn pressure into survival.

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The defeat carried immediate consequences in a Group H that also included Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia. Spain moved through as group winner, while Uruguay were eliminated after finishing third in the section. FIFA’s official coverage of Uruguay’s previous match had already singled out Canobbio as a player who helped generate attacking chances, a sign that Uruguay can create moments without consistently converting them into goals. Against Spain, that problem became decisive.

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What remains open is whether this was an isolated failure or a symptom of a deeper issue in Uruguay’s attack, squad balance, or tournament temperament. Canobbio’s call for unity and self-criticism pushed the question into the open after a match in which Uruguay competed without finding the ruthless edge that decides World Cup group-stage football. Spain advanced with the group’s top spot; Uruguay left Guadalajara needing to answer why being in the game was not enough to stay alive in it.