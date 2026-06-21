Uruguay faces debutants Cape Verde for Group H lead

Uruguay entered Miami needing more than a point, with Marcelo Bielsa's side facing debutant Cape Verde after a 1-1 stumble and a chance to seize Group H lead.

Uruguay arrived in Miami with its margin for error already gone. After the 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde's scoreless opener against Spain, Marcelo Bielsa's side faced a pressure test that went beyond three points: it had to reassert the control expected from a two-time world champion against a World Cup debutant that had already unsettled one heavyweight.

The Group H meeting took place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Miami Stadium in Florida, with kickoff set for 18:00 in Miami, 19:00 in Montevideo and 21:00 in Praia. Both sides came in on one point, but the shape of their starts could hardly have been more different. Uruguay was forced into recovery mode after Abdulelah Al-Amri put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute, and Maxi Araújo did not level until the 80th. Cape Verde, by contrast, took a point from its first World Cup match and left with momentum after holding Spain 0-0 in a performance FIFA described as extraordinary.

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That contrast mattered because Group H remained wide open. Uruguay could not treat the second match as routine qualification business. It needed sharper attacking tempo, cleaner possession and more authority in the final third to avoid slipping into a group where every dropped point would carry extra weight. Bielsa's task was as much emotional as tactical: the Celeste had to show urgency after the stumble against Saudi Arabia and prove it could dictate the pace rather than react to it.

The personnel fit that expectation. Uruguay entered its fifth straight World Cup with José María Giménez, Fernando Muslera and Federico Valverde among the experienced names in Bielsa's core, while the coach brought the credentials of having already taken Argentina and Chile to the tournament. Cape Verde offered a different kind of statement. Bubista's side had qualified as leaders of CAF Group D, ahead of Cameroon, after five straight wins and a 3-0 sealing victory over Eswatini, a run that carried extra significance for a nation of just over 500,000 people spread across about 4,000 square kilometers.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

For Uruguay, the assignment was not simply to beat a debutant. It was to show that experience still separates contenders from disruptors, and that the opening draw was a stumble, not a sign of vulnerability. Cape Verde had already shown it could survive under pressure; Uruguay needed to answer with the control and authority required to own Group H.