Uruguay held by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener, 1-1

Maxi Araújo saved Uruguay late, but the 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia exposed a slow first hour, a Muslera error and a defense that may need sharper answers in Group H.

Uruguay escaped with a point, but not with much comfort. Maxi Araújo’s 80th-minute equalizer rescued a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, yet the result read more like a warning than a breakthrough for a side that spent too long chasing the game.

Saudi Arabia struck first through Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 41st minute, capitalizing after Fernando Muslera failed to control a header from Hassan Al Tambakti. Uruguay needed until the closing stages to respond, and when Federico Valverde looked poised to deliver the winner, Mohammed Al-Owais denied him with a decisive save that preserved the draw.

The numbers pointed to Uruguayan control without enough bite. Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished with 66.8% possession, 27 shots and 14 corner kicks, compared with Saudi Arabia’s 33.2% possession, seven shots and four corners. Yet for long stretches, Uruguay’s dominance looked sterile, with the first hour exposing a team that could move the ball but not always move Saudi Arabia enough to break it down.

Al-Owais became the central figure for Saudi Arabia, making several key stops as Uruguay pressed for a winner. The goal that did arrive came from a sequence started by Federico Viñas, with Maxi Araújo cleaning up the rebound to level the match and keep Uruguay from leaving its opener empty-handed. In the stands, Uruguay supporters tried to turn the game with flags and song, but the atmosphere could not force a breakthrough before Araújo’s late intervention.

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Bielsa was blunt afterward, saying Uruguay should have won, a sharp assessment that fit the performance more than the scoreline. Georgios Donis, meanwhile, said Saudi Arabia lacked intensity and confidence in the second half, a concession that reflected how much the game tilted once Uruguay increased the pressure. The draw left Group H wide open, with all four teams on one point after the first round.

The context only added to the sting. Uruguay arrived as the first World Cup champion, from 1930, while Saudi Arabia carried the memory of its 2022 opening shock against Argentina. This time, the Saudis did not pull off another upset, but Uruguay’s late rescue was still more evidence of problems than proof of control.