Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Uruguay pressed until the final whistle in Miami, but a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia left Group H wide open and turned one point into an early warning.

Uruguay spent long stretches chasing the win and left Miami with only a draw to show for it. That failure to turn attacking intent into three points mattered immediately: after Abdulelah Al-Amri put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute and Maxi Araújo rescued a point in the 80th, Uruguay’s opening match in Group H became a warning that control without a finish can quickly complicate a World Cup path.

The match finished 1-1 on June 15, 2026, at Miami Stadium, the venue also identified as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. FIFA placed the game in the opening round of Group H, where Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are joined by Spain and Cabo Verde, a setup that makes every dropped point more expensive and leaves little room for another slow start.

Saudi Arabia struck first when Abdulelah Al-Amri scored on a rebound in the 41st minute, a goal that forced Uruguay to chase from behind in a match it had tried to impose. Uruguay did not break through until the 80th minute, when Maxi Araújo found the equalizer and prevented what would have been a damaging defeat in a tight group. FIFA’s match report described the result as both sides sharing the spoils, but for Uruguay the point felt more like a reprieve than a reward.

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The draw also underlined how much Saudi Arabia drew from Mohammed Al-Owais, whose goalkeeping was repeatedly singled out as decisive in preserving the result. His performance helped Saudi Arabia add another notable World Cup result to a recent tournament profile that already includes the shock win over Argentina four years earlier, a comparison that has followed the Saudis into this opening-day contest.

For Uruguay, the larger issue is what comes next. A team that arrived with the reputation of a South American heavyweight could not convert its pressure into a victory against a side that has already built a reputation for upsetting the bracket’s expectations. With Spain and Cabo Verde still ahead in Group H, the draw left the section open, but it also sharpened the pressure on Uruguay to collect points quickly before the schedule tightens and the margin for error disappears.