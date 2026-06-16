Uruguay salvages late draw against Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Maxi Araujo’s late header rescued Uruguay, but Marcelo Bielsa’s debut exposed gaps in chance creation and late-game control against Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay escaped with a point, but the result at Miami Stadium felt closer to a warning than a celebration. Marcelo Bielsa’s side trailed after Abdulelah Al Amri’s goal and spent much of its World Cup opener chasing the match before Maxi Araujo headed in a late equalizer to make it 1-1.

The draw on 15 June 2026 did more than soften an upset. It left Uruguay with an uncomfortable opening to Group H and turned a match that was supposed to establish Bielsa’s high-intensity ideas into a test of whether those demands can survive World Cup pressure. Saudi Arabia, by contrast, walked away with a result that changed the mood of the group and underlined how quickly a favorite can be dragged into a grind.

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Uruguay never found full control for long stretches. The clearest signs of frustration came in the closing phase, when Federico Valverde was denied by Mohammed Al Owais, who also turned away efforts from Nicolás de la Cruz and stayed sharp through a barrage of late Uruguay pressure. Those interventions preserved Saudi Arabia’s lead until Araujo finally broke through with a header in the final minutes.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

For Bielsa, the issue was not simply the score line. Uruguay arrived expected to impose tempo, create chances and finish the match on its terms, yet the team often looked hurried in possession and blunt in the final third. Valverde’s saved effort in stoppage time captured the mismatch between intent and execution: Uruguay pushed for a winner, but Saudi Arabia managed the decisive moments better.

NordNordWest via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The point also reshaped Group H immediately. After Uruguay’s 1-1 draw and Spain’s 0-0 result against Cabo Verde, all four teams sat level on one point. Uruguay’s next match comes against Cabo Verde on 21 June 2026, also at Miami Stadium, where Bielsa’s players will need a sharper response if they want to avoid turning an opener that already felt like a loss into a tournament-defining setback.