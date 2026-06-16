Uruguayan ex-international blames Muslera after Saudi Arabia shock at World Cup debut

Diego Lugano put Fernando Muslera under the microscope after Uruguay failed to beat Saudi Arabia in Miami. The critique sharpened doubts about Bielsa’s margin for error.

Diego Lugano’s post-match verdict landed on Fernando Muslera after Uruguay failed to beat Saudi Arabia in its Group H opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The former Uruguay international broke down Marcelo Bielsa’s side line by line, and his criticism turned the focus to how much room this team really has when the margins tighten at World Cup level.

The match on June 15, 2026, was Uruguay’s first game in Group H, and FIFA presented the Celeste as a potent South American side entering a highly visible World Cup stage against Saudi Arabia. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia had already met before in World Cup play and in friendlies, but those prior meetings did little to soften the pressure on Bielsa’s squad when the opening result did not go their way.

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The scrutiny was sharpened by the buildup. Sebastián Cáceres said Uruguay would “salir con todo” and thanked Bielsa, while José María Giménez said the captaincy was decided within the squad. Muslera was projected to start, and Bielsa kept his training sessions behind closed doors, leaving the lineup picture tight and the expectations around the veteran goalkeeper even clearer.

Елена Рыбакова changed work Amarhgil via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Uruguay also arrived in Miami with strong backing from supporters, although the trip carried an undercurrent of disappointment as the squad reached its hotel. That contrast matters now because the talk around Bielsa’s team is no longer only about promise. It is about execution, and about whether a side that entered the tournament with the reputation of a contender is actually creating the cushion it needs when the opponent is Saudi Arabia and the opening points are there to be claimed. Lugano’s criticism of Muslera has become the sharpest expression of that broader doubt.