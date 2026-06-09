US adds Alibaba, Baidu and BYD to Pentagon military list

The Pentagon expanded its China military-linked list to 188 firms, putting Alibaba, Baidu and BYD in a move that raises compliance costs more than sanctions.

Alibaba, Baidu and BYD were added to the Pentagon’s military-linked company list on June 8, a step that deepens pressure on U.S.-China business ties without imposing the kind of sanctions that come with a Treasury blacklist. The new roster also names NIO, CXMT, YMTC, WuXi AppTec, RoboSense and Unitree, underscoring how Washington’s scrutiny has moved beyond defense contractors into consumer internet, electric vehicles, chips, biotech and robotics.

The 1260H, or CMC, list is meant to identify Chinese military companies operating directly or indirectly in the United States. The Defense Department says it is part of a wider effort to counter Beijing’s Military-Civil Fusion strategy, which U.S. officials say can channel civilian technology into the People’s Liberation Army. Under the law, the Pentagon must publish the list annually through December 31, 2030, and the unclassified version appears in the Federal Register.

This update matters because it carries real commercial consequences. The Defense Department will be barred from contracting directly with listed companies later this month, and from buying their products or services through third parties starting in June 2027. That can force defense contractors and other U.S. buyers to reassess suppliers, while also increasing investor caution, legal review and export-control scrutiny around firms with China exposure.

The latest version brings the list to 188 companies, up from 134 entities in the 2025 update. It largely mirrors a February 2026 draft that the Pentagon later withdrew, but it reinstates CXMT and YMTC, two memory-chip makers whose omission had drawn criticism from China hawks in Washington. The timing is sensitive: the move comes less than a month after Donald Trump met Xi Jinping in Beijing, where both sides were trying to preserve a fragile trade truce.

Beijing moved quickly to object. Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian called the designation discriminatory and said China would take necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese firms. BYD said it firmly opposed being labeled a military company and would use all feasible administrative and legal means to defend its rights. The company also said the decision harmed its development achievements in the United States.

The list’s reach shows how U.S. decoupling pressure is broadening across the Chinese economy. Reuters said the Pentagon views the listed firms as tied to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission or connected to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology through military-civil fusion links. Even so, the designation is not itself a sanctions regime. Its force lies in reputational damage, compliance burdens and the way it can ripple through procurement, investment screening and supplier relationships far beyond the named companies themselves.